Ben Shelton eyes French Open push after landmark win on clay

IMAGE: Ben Shelton poses with the Munich Open title after wining the final against Flavio Cobolli. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Key Points Ben Shelton defeated Flavio Cobolli to win the Munich Open, becoming the first American since 2002 to win an event above ATP 250 level on clay.

The 23-year-old joined Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Sam Querrey, and Sebastian Korda as the only Americans this century to win a clay title outside the US.

Shelton said the victory boosts his confidence and ambitions ahead of the French Open, as US men aim to revive their presence on clay.

Ben Shelton said he had laid down a claycourt marker for US men with his Munich Open win on Sunday after the World No. 6 became the first American to claim an event above the ATP 250 level since Andre Agassi's 2002 Rome Masters triumph.

Shelton's 6-2, 7-5 win over Flavio Cobolli also made him the fifth American this century to bag a claycourt title outside the United States, joining Agassi, Andy Roddick, Sam Querrey and Sebastian Korda.

The 23-year-old said the "huge" triumph underlined his ambitions before the French Open, which begins on May 24.

"Moving forward I have big ambitions for the claycourts, a surface I want to get better on each year. It's become one of my favourite surfaces to play on," Shelton said.

Can American men end Grand Slam drought?

While the American women have had plenty of success on the sport's slowest surface, with Coco Gauff winning the French Open crown last year, the attention will now turn to whether the US men can leave their own mark in Paris.

With Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe making the Roland Garros quarterfinals last year, Shelton said things were looking up as American men aim to end a Grand Slam drought going back to 2003 when Roddick won the hardcourt US Open.

"Success on clay is coming back," he added.

"I'm looking forward to being part of this progression of US men's tennis on clay.

"On the women's side, they have a lockdown as they won the French Open last year. We as men have some more to do but we're heading in the right direction."