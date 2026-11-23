Four distinguished former Indian football players, including Bembem Devi and Jo Paul Ancheri, have been elected as Sportspersons of Merit to the AIFF General Body, gaining voting rights for the crucial December 20 executive committee elections.

IMAGE: Aiff

Key Points Former India players Bembem Devi, Bentla D'Coth, Jo Paul Ancheri, and Bruno Coutinho were elected on Monday as Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) to the AIFF General Body.

Ancheri and Coutinho secured the two male SOM seats, while Devi and D'Coth won the two female SOM seats.

Candidatures of U Sharaf Ali and Sradhanjali Samantaray were rejected by the Returning Officer despite their withdrawal attempts on Saturday.

The four newly elected SOMs will be eligible to vote in the AIFF executive committee elections scheduled for December 20.

Former India players Bembem Devi, Bentla D'Coth, Jo Paul Ancheri and Bruno Coutinho were on Monday elected as four Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) to become members of the General Body of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the December 20 polls.

Key Elections And Candidacies

Ancheri and Coutinho won the two seats for male SOMs. U Sharaf Ali and Mushtaque Ali were also in the fray.

Ali withdrew his candidature on Saturday but Returning Officer Rajeev Sharma rejected it for not following prescribed procedure.

Devi and D'Coth emerged winners for the two female seats. Shukla Dutta, Kalpana Dass and Sradhanjali Samantaray were also in the fray.

Samantaray also withdrew her candidature on Saturday but RO Sharma rejected it for not following prescribed procedure.

The electoral college for the election of four SOMs comprises 40 former players, including 20 men and 20 women.

But it is learnt that not all of them turned up to cast their votes. The four elected SOMs will be eligible to vote in the December 20 election of the new AIFF executive committee.