Home  » Sports » Football Stalwarts Nominated For AIFF Sportspersons Of Merit Election

Football Stalwarts Nominated For AIFF Sportspersons Of Merit Election

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 12, 2026 19:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Former India football captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Joe Paul Ancheri have filed their nominations for the crucial Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) election, a key step before the All India Football Federation (AIFF) polls.

Key Points

  • Former India captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Joe Paul Ancheri are among nine ex-players who filed nominations for the Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) election.
  • Four SOMs (two male, two female) will be elected on November 23 by an electoral college of 40 former players.
  • The elected SOMs will be eligible to vote in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) polls for new office bearers on December 20.
  • Other female candidates who filed nominations before the Thursday deadline include Shukla Dutta, Bentla D'Coth, Kalpana Das, and Sradhanjali Samantaray.
  • U Sharaf Ali, Bruno Coutinho, and Mushtaque Ali are also in the fray for the male SOM seats, alongside Ancheri.

Former India captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Joe Paul Ancheri were among nine former players who filed their nominations for the election of four Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) polls.

AIFF Election Process Details

Four SOMs -- two male and two female -- will be elected on November 23 by an electoral college of 40 former players -- 20 male and 20 female.

 

The elected four SOMs will be eligible to vote in the AIFF polls to elect new office bearers on December 20.

Besides Devi, the other female candidates who filed their nominations before the Thursday deadline are former players Shukla Dutta, Bentla D'Coth, Kalpana Das and Sradhanjali Samantaray.

For the two seats of male SOMs, U Sharaf Ali, Bruno Coutinho and Mushtaque Ali are in the fray, besides Ancheri.

Among the 40 voters in the roster are some of the icons of Indian football, including the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Climax Lawrence, Ashalata Devi and Aditi Chauhan.

After scrutiny by the AIFF-appointed Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma, the list of validly nominated candidates will be published on November 19. The final list of contesting candidates will be known on November 21, two days before the elections.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

aiff electionsoinam bembem devijoe paul ancherisportspersons of meritindian football

More From Rediff

Harry Kane set to make England history at Wembley

Harry Kane set to make England history at Wembley
'I was asked to pull out': Nachappa's IOA poll bombshell

'I was asked to pull out': Nachappa's IOA poll bombshell
Mumbai City bring in Brazilian midfielder to boost ISL campaign

Mumbai City bring in Brazilian midfielder to boost ISL campaign

Related Stories

Footballers Bembem Devi, Jeje nominated for Arjuna

Footballers Bembem Devi, Jeje nominated for Arjuna

Web Stories

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026