Home  » Sports » Belgium pip India to lift Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 30, 2025 21:52 IST

IMAGE: India, who had lost to Belgium 2-3 in the league stage, could not break the European side's defence in the summit clash. Photograph: Hockey India/X

In an entertaining final, Belgium beat India 1-0 to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Thibeau Stockbroekx's struck the all-important goal in the 34th minute.

This is Belgium's maiden Sultan Azlan Shah title in their second appearance.

India, who came into the final after a 14-3 thrashing of Canada on Saturday, couldn't convert the three penalty corners.

While Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay have been successful in the PC attack during this tournament, they could not beat the Belgian defence.

This was India's second defeat in this tournament after losing 2-3 to the same opponents in the league stage.

There were intense midfield battles and with experienced stars like Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh rested for the tournament, the onus was on the younger lot who did well to keep narrow margins.

Both teams displayed tactical game, with Belgium starting on a better note through better ball possession. Their attack troubled the Indian defence from both flanks, and even forced a couple of sharp saves from the Indian goalkeeper.

Though there were two early PCs for Belgium, India did well to keep them at bay.

 

India took a while to settle into the match while Belgium made them work in the midfield to control the play.

With 0-0 at half time, Belgium shifted momentum and put India under pressure.

The Indians resorted to high press and increased their circle entries but could not out-smart Belgian defence in the third quarter too.

Meanwhile, Stockbroekx's goal in the 34th minute put India under the pump.

The final quarter saw India make desperate attempts to level scores but Belgium's structure held strong and ran down the clock to seal the win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
