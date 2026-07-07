Before me, Portugal hadn't won a single title: Cristiano Ronaldo

Following Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup round of 16, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his sadness at the exit and confirmed it was his last World Cup, but stated he would take time to reflect on his international future.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Spain on Monday. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup campaign ended with Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

Ronaldo expressed sadness at the exit but stated he gave his all and is leaving with a clear conscience.

The 41-year-old forward is delaying any hasty decisions on his international future, preferring to reflect with his family.

Ronaldo highlighted his pride in winning three titles for Portugal, including the 2016 European Championship.

He offered warm words for departing manager Roberto Martinez, commending his contribution to the national team.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup ended with a Spanish sting in the tail, courtesy of Mikel Merino's last-gasp winner that earned a 1-0 round-of-16 win on Monday, but he was unwilling to make a hasty call on his international future.

Ronaldo told reporters in the mixed zone that Spain enjoyed "a bit of luck" to score through substitute Merino in the dying moments of a match he felt could have swung either way.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Spain on Monday. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

"I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," he said. "I gave it my all. I did my best and I'm leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions."

'Euro Title As Significant To Me As World Cup'

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo before the match. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

The 41-year-old stopped short of confirming whether he had played his final game for Portugal, saying he did not want a personal decision to overshadow the team's campaign.

"I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," he said.

Ronaldo, who helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship plus the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, said he was proud of his contribution to the national team.

"I've won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title," he said.

"The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup."

'We Can Hold Our Heads High'

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after Portugal lost to Spain. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

Portugal's exit also came with Roberto Martinez's departure as manager, and Ronaldo offered warm words for the Spaniard.

"I loved working with him," he said.

"A great manager, a great human being, and what he's done for Portugal is to be commended. I want to thank him and wish him every happiness..."

"It’s always sad to be knocked out of a major tournament. It’s a World Cup. The team was really coming into its own. We played well, in my view. It could have gone either way, but that’s football. We have to pick ourselves up and carry on."

"It’s frustrating to go out like this, but we can hold our heads high," added the Al-Nassr forward.