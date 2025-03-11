'Before Holi, this is a gift for all associated with wrestling'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 11, 2025 16:39 IST

IMAGE: Sanjay Singh, right, a loyalist of former president Brij Bhushan Singh, and his panel winning the Wrestling Federation of India polls by big margins on December 21, 2023. The Sports Ministry restored the WFI's status as an NSF after the sports body took corrective measure such as moving its office from the premises of Brij Bhushan. Photograph: ANI PHOTO

Hailing the Sports Ministry's decision to lift Wrestling Federation of India's suspension, its former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday said justice has been delivered as conspirators bit the dust.

Suspended only three days after it conducted elections in December 24, for misgovernance, the ministry restored Wrestling Federation of India's status as an NSF after the sports body took corrective measure such as moving its office from the premises of Brij Bhushan.

 

The country's top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had alleged that Brij Bhushan sexually exploited junior wrestlers during his tenure and staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in January 2023, demanding his arrest and a complete overhaul of WFI.

The matter remains in court even as Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh won the elections later that year.

For a few months an Indian Olympic Association ad-hoc panel ran the show but after UWW lifted its suspension following the conduct of elections, the committee was dissolved.

"For 26 months, many conspiracies were hatched, false allegations were levelled and efforts were made to stall Indian wrestling, but the conspirators could not succeed in their aim," Brij Bhushan told reporters.

"Due to this controversy, Indian teams could not participate in international competitions, the training camps were halted and the sport suffered.

"Before Holi, this is a gift for all the people associated with wrestling. Such situations were prevailing in sports, but now justice has been done."

With the resumption of WFI operations, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urged the new president Sanjay Singh and other officials to take fair decisions in the interest of the players and avoid any kind of discrimination.

"Now, trials in a transparent manner should be held and players should get equal opportunity. Organising training camps and tournaments should be accelerated in collaboration with the government."

"Whether it is Karan Bhushan Singh or Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the leadership of Uttar Pradesh in the association has been important. Now I am not associated with the association, but my support for the sport and the players will always be there."

Karan Bhushan Singh is the son of Brij Bhushan, and now BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kaisarganj.

"This whole agitation was only about why there is a person from Uttar Pradesh in the wrestling association? Why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? The allegations were false."

