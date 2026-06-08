Beckham tips Japan to pull off surprise at World Cup

David Beckham has tipped Japan as a dark horse for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while backing England to end their 60-year wait for glory. The former captain also highlighted France, Spain, Argentina and Brazil as title contenders.

IMAGE: Japan football team during training at Tigres Training Center, Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday. Photograph: Cristian De Marchena/Reuters

Legendary English footballer David Beckham has tipped Japan as a potential surprise package at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while admitting he is dreaming of seeing England end their six-decade wait for global glory.

Key Points The former England captain hopes England can end their 60-year wait for a second World Cup title.

He recalled his first World Cup goal against Colombia in 1998 as one of his favourite memories.

Beckham believes every World Cup produces unexpected contenders and players.

He highlighted France, Spain, Argentina and Brazil among the tournament favourites.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Beckham reflected on his own World Cup experiences and shared his predictions for the upcoming edition.

"As far as I can remember back as a young kid, I've always been excited about World Cups," Beckham told ABC News, recalling memories of supporting England from his childhood home in East London.

The former midfielder, who represented England at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups, said watching his heroes inspired his love for the tournament, particularly former England captain Bryan Robson.

Among his own World Cup highlights, Beckham pointed to a memorable moment from France 1998.

"Scoring my first goal for England on my mum's birthday," he said, referring to his stunning freekick against Colombia that helped England secure a place in the knockout stages.

Beckham backed England to win

The 51-year-old added that leading his country on football's biggest stage remains his most cherished memory.

"Also, I'd have to say -- walking out as a captain of your country in a World Cup, you know, that's my biggest and best memory," he told ABC News. "The responsibility is incredible. I was just proud to be in that position."

Looking ahead to the 2026 tournament, Beckham unsurprisingly backed England as his preferred winner.

"I'm always going to say England -- especially (because) it's 60 years now since obviously we last won the World Cup, so it's about time that we win [again]," he said.

However, Beckham warned that every World Cup produces unexpected contenders and identified Japan as a team capable of making a deep run.

"It's never easy," he said. "There's always, you know, a surprise in a World Cup with either a player or a country that emerges. I think the Japanese team have got a really strong team -- they could be kind of a secret."

He also highlighted traditional powerhouses France, Spain, Argentina and Brazil among the leading contenders for the title.

Since retiring in 2013 after a distinguished 21-year playing career, Beckham has remained heavily involved in football as co-owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF. He expects to watch much of the World Cup action from Florida, one of the tournament's host regions.