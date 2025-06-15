Beckham gets knighthood in King Charles birthday honours

IMAGE: David Beckham, businessman and retired football player, waits to meet Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 19, 2025. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Former England soccer captain David Beckham officially received Knighthood from King Charles III on Saturday.

He was honoured for his outstanding contribution to sport and charity.

The former Manchester United and England captain is now 'Sir David Beckham', a title befitting one of the most influential and celebrated footballers of all-time.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, Beckham enjoyed a stellar playing career that spanned across top clubs and continents. He represented footballing giants Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and LA Galaxy, leaving his mark with world-class performances and a legacy of excellence.

At the international level, he donned the England jersey 115 times between 1996 and 2009, scoring 17 goals, and captained his country in many memorable moments.

His club career is decorated with silverware.

At Manchester United, Beckham was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson's golden era, playing 265 Premier League matches and scoring 62 goals.

He later moved to Real Madrid, where he made 116 appearances and netted 13 goals. His football journey then took him to the United States, and joined LA Galaxy, contributing 18 goals in 98 appearances.

Beckham also signed for AC Milan, making 29 appearances and scoring 2 goals, and ended his playing career at Paris Saint-Germain.

He is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005.

Beckham was in India and watched India's semi-final clash against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15 during the men's cricket World Cup. He interacted with cricket greats like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

More than 1,200 people received honours for their achievements, with a particular focus on those who had given their time to public service, the government said.