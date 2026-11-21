BBFS Garhwal United FC delivered a stunning 8-0 performance against Juba Sangha FC in the Indian Women's League on Saturday, with Elizabeth Danso and Nidhi leading the charge with two goals each.

Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points BBFS Garhwal United FC achieved a comprehensive 8-0 victory against Juba Sangha FC in their Indian Women's League match on Saturday.

Ghanaian forward Elizabeth Danso scored a brace in the 21st and 59th minutes, contributing significantly to Garhwal United's win.

Substitute Nidhi also netted two goals in quick succession during the 75th and 80th minutes, further extending the lead.

Other goal scorers included Lhingdeikim Kipgen (37th), Sanfida Nongrum (44th), Deepika Pal (45+1), and substitute Monisha Singha (90th).

Garhwal United controlled possession and threatened from the wings throughout the game, opening the floodgates after the first goal.

BBFS Garhwal United FC registered a comprehensive 8-0 win against Juba Sangha FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) football match here on Saturday.

Ghanaian forward Elizabeth Danso (21st and 59th minutes) and substitute Nidhi (75th, 80th) scored a brace each, while Lhingdeikim Kipgen (37th), Sanfida Nongrum (44th), Deepika Pal (45+1) and substitute Monisha Singha (90th) found the target once each.

Early Dominance And Opening Goals

Garhwal United began on the front foot, controlling possession through the wide areas and looked to threaten on both wings. Juba Sangha, on the other hand, were content to play on the counter attack to begin with.

Garhwal United grew into the game with their wingers consistently posing a threat. The chances came thick and fast with Lhingdeikim Kipgen and Elizabeth Danso coming close on a couple of occasions. The latter eventually broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, courtesy a cross by Deepika from the right wing, allowing the Ghanaian forward to tap in the opportunity from six yards.

Kipgen doubled Garhwal United's lead in the 37th minute with Shruti Kumari doing brilliantly down the left wing to set it up. That opened the floodgates for Garhwal United.

First Half Goal Spree

They added a third after Fragrancy Riwan's acrobatic effort ricocheted off the crossbar and fell kindly to skipper Sanfida Nongrum, who made no mistake from six yards.

Shruti added another assist to her tally after a brilliant run from the left wing, before setting up Deepika Pal, who slotted a left-footed effort into the bottom corner to put Garhwal United four in front at the halfway stage.

Second Half Onslaught

They continued to build on the momentum in the second half. Danso doubled her tally with another poacher's finish after some neat interplay down the right wing in the 59th minute.

The onslaught continued as substitute Nidhi bagged two goals in quick succession to make it 7-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Monisha Singha also made her presence felt as a substitute, making it 8-0 in the 90th minute to give Garhwal United all three points.