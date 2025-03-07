Bayern's Neuer injured after goal celebration

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 07, 2025

Sky Sports Germany reported that the 38-year-old will miss the Bundesliga club's next four games, including the second leg of the Champions League tie at Leverkusen.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer reacts after being substituted due to injury during the Champions League Round of 16 first leg match against Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, March 5. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has torn a calf muscle, the club said on Thursday, after celebrating a goal in the 3-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Neuer was taken off in the 58th minute on Wednesday, shortly after Jamal Musiala scored the second goal, with manager Vincent Kompany saying the injury was caused in the goal celebrations.

 

"Manuel Neuer suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right calf in the 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League game on Wednesday evening," Bayern said in a statement on Thursday.

"The diagnosis was confirmed by the FC Bayern medical unit. The record (Bundesliga) champions' goalkeeper will therefore be out for the foreseeable future."

Neuer had a spell on the sidelines earlier this season after breaking a rib in a German Cup loss to Leverkusen on December 3.

He has had a number of injuries in recent years and was ruled out of action for 10 months after breaking his leg during a skiing holiday in December 2022.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
