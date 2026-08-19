Bayern's Jamal Musiala reveals neurological disorder after collapses

Bayern Munich's star midfielder Jamal Musiala has revealed a diagnosis of a temporary, treatable neurological disorder following two on-pitch collapses, assuring fans he is optimistic about his recovery and receiving top medical care.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala walks off the pitch after a fall during a pre-season friendly againsg RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on Saturday, August 15. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has been diagnosed with a temporary neurological disorder after collapsing in two recent friendly matches.

Musiala described the condition as 'brief, but easily treatable absences caused by a neurological dysfunction' on Instagram.

He assured fans that he is receiving the best medical care and remains 'very optimistic' about his condition.

Doctors have ruled out any further health risks, and Musiala stated these episodes are currently part of his everyday life.

The 23-year-old Germany international previously missed six months last season due to an ankle fracture.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder after collapsing during a match for the second time in four days. The 23-year-old went down six minutes after coming off the bench in Bayern's 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim and required medical attention before being assisted from the pitch.

Musiala's Diagnosis and Outlook

The Germany international also collapsed during Bayern's 3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday. "I've been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences caused by a neurological dysfunction," Musiala posted on Instagram. "These can lead to episodes like the ones that occurred recently -- such as against Leipzig or just now in Heidenheim.

"I know these can seem scary at first glance -- but for me, they're currently part of my everyday life. I'm receiving the best medical care for this and am very optimistic."

Medical Assurance and Past Injuries

Musiala added that doctors had ruled out any further health risks. The midfielder, who has made 231 appearances for Bayern, was sidelined for six months last season after fracturing an ankle at the Club Cup, but he recovered to return later in the campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.