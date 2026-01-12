Bayern crush Wolfsburg 8-1; Napoli hold Inter Milan

Bayern rout own-goal kings Wolfsburg





IMAGE: Raphael Guerreiro celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's fifth goal with teammates during the Bundesliga match against VfL Wolfsburg. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Bayern Munich, helped by two record-breaking VfL Wolfsburg own goals and two from man-of-the-match Michael Olise, demolished the visitors 8-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to extend their lead at the top, as the league resumed after its winter break.



The reigning champions, who are undefeated in the league this season, are on 44 points, 11 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. RB Leipzig, with a game in hand, are third on 29, as many as Bayer Leverkusen and fifth-placed VfB Stuttgart.



"It's not normal (for such a result), it's not a given and we should not forget that," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. "The first half was really not easy. But I had the feeling that when they get a bit tired, we'd create even more chances – and that's exactly what happened in the second half."



The hosts did not need long to take the lead when Luis Diaz's cutback was turned in by Wolfsburg's Kilian Fischer for an own goal in the fifth minute. It was the third consecutive league game that Wolfsburg had scored an own goal, setting a Bundesliga record.



The visitors, however, reacted well with Dzenan Pejcinovic finishing a fine passing move that split open the Bayern defence, to level in the 15th.

IMAGE: Michael Olise scores Bayern Munich's seventh goal. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Diaz turned scorer on the half-hour mark, heading in an Olise cross for his ninth league goal of the campaign, to put the hosts back in front. Olise is the league's best provider with nine assists so far.



The Frenchman then got on to the scoresheet with a curled shot to bag his eighth goal of the season before hapless Wolfsburg notched up their fourth own goal in the last three league matches in the 53rd with Moritz Jenz putting the ball in the net from an Olise cutback.



The hosts, who also hit the post with Olise in the 64th and added two more goals through substitute Raphael Guerreiro and Bundesliga leading scorer Harry Kane in a span of 80 seconds, have never lost at home to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, having won 27 of 29 matches and drawn two.



Olise crowned his superb performance in his 50th Bundesliga match for Bayern with his second goal of the evening in the 76th before substitute Leon Goretzka flicked the ball in from a tight angle in the 88th to make it their biggest win over Wolfsburg.



Champions Napoli draw with leaders Inter





IMAGE: Scott McTominay celebrates scoring Napoli's first goal against Inter Milan. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Scott McTominay scored a double as defending champions Napoli twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Serie A leaders Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday.



Inter came close to gaining revenge for their 3-1 defeat in Naples earlier this season and a win would have opened up a commanding gap at the top but Napoli's never-say-die attitude keeps them very much in the title race.



Inter move to 43 points, three ahead of second-placed AC Milan who drew 1-1 with Fiorentina earlier on Sunday, while Napoli are third in the standings on 39 points.



""We played a solid game and remained focused," Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo told reporters.



"We're happy with this draw because it came after going behind twice."



Following some early Napoli pressure Inter took the lead in the ninth minute after the visitors lost possession in the middle of the pitch.



Marcus Thuram drove forward before laying off a pass to Federico Dimarco in the area who drilled his low shot into the far corner from a wide angle.



Inter began to press high up the pitch, with Napoli struggling to get out of their own half for long periods but out of nowhere the away side drew level in the 26th minute.

IMAGE: Hakan Calhanoglu scores Inter Milan's second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Leonardo Spinazzola's pass sent Eljif Elmas into the area and his low cross into the six-yard box was met by McTominay who got ahead of his marker Manuel Akanji at the near post to fire past Yann Sommer.



Thuram had a header tipped over by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic shortly before the break and the sides went in level at the break.



"We started well, then were a bit too timid after the goal, but we got back into it and the second half is going to be very intense," Elmas told DAZN at halftime.



Napoli had chances after the interval, with Milinkovic-Savic's long clearance sending Rasmus Hojlund through on goal but his shot went narrowly wide and Di Lorenzo headed well off target from a Spinazzola cross.



The visitors were left ruing those misses when Inter were awarded a penalty for Amir Rrahmani's foul on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with Napoli boss Antonio Conte shown a red card for his furious reaction to the referee's decision.

"I don't comment on the referee's work," Di Lorenzo said. "The team stayed in the game and was rewarded with a draw."



Hakan Calhanoglu blasted his spot kick in off the upright and Inter retook the lead with 17 minutes remaining. Napoli, however, refused to bow, and it was McTominay who again equalised with nine minutes left.



Matteo Politano's floated cross into the box looked like going out of play but Noa Lang hooked the ball back from the byline for McTominay to volley home from the edge of the six-yard box.



Mkhitaryan had an added time deflected shot come back off the post and Inter were denied their seventh successive league win.