Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing at training session

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing during reserve-team training, with the club prioritising his health as he undergoes thorough medical examinations.

IMAGE: Vincent Kompany is undergoing a thorough medical examination and will remain under medical care, the club said. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing while observing the club's reserve-team training session on Friday.

The Belgian, who had recently been suffering from a virus, is undergoing medical examinations, with his coaching staff taking charge of training and match preparations.

Bayern have prioritised Kompany's recovery ahead of Sunday's Bundesliga trip to Freiburg, with sporting board member Max Eberl wishing him a speedy recovery.

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital on Friday after collapsing during a training session, the German champions said.

The Belgian had been nursing a virus in recent days and had missed some of his team's training sessions.

Kompany Undergoes Tests as Staff Take Charge

"On Friday, Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during a training session for Bayern’s reserve team," the club said. "The head coach of the professional squad had been observing the second team’s session."

"Kompany is currently undergoing a thorough examination in the hospital and will remain under medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage all training and match-related operations."

Club Puts Health First Ahead of Freiburg Trip

The Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority," said Max Eberl, Bayern's Board Member for Sport. "At Bayern, we will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery."

"Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and he will be given as much time as he needs. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a quick recovery.”