Bayern, Dortmund Draw 2-2 in Klassiker; Milan secure derby win

In a weekend of thrilling European football, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund battled to a 2-2 draw in a dramatic Klassiker, while AC Milan triumphed over Inter Milan in a 3-1 derby victory in Serie A, and AS Roma secured a dominant 5-2 win against Udinese.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane with the Ballon d'Or trophy on the pitch before the match against Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 in a dramatic Klassiker, leaving both teams level on 18 points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Harry Kane missed a penalty and hit the post for Bayern, who also suffered multiple injuries during the match.

Fabio Silva scored a last-gasp equaliser for Dortmund in the 89th minute.

AC Milan secured a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in their Serie A derby, with Diego Moreira contributing a goal and two assists.

AS Roma achieved a commanding 5-2 win against Udinese.

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane missed a penalty and hit the post for Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund snatched a last-gasp equaliser through Fabio Silva for a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Klassiker on Saturday that kept the teams level on points at the top. In a frustrating match for home fans, Bayern twice took the lead, missed a penalty, hit the post four times and had three players -- Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise -- taken off injured. The Bavarians play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Kane, who claimed his prize at a ceremony in London on Monday, was an unused substitute in the 6-1 German Cup second-round demolition of Magdeburg on Wednesday before missing from the spot with Bayern 1-0 up. Silva snatched the equaliser in the 89th minute to leave both teams on 18 points, with Bayern top on goal difference.

Klassiker Highlights and Injuries

"Mixed emotions. We're really pleased with the performance, especially this second half," said Bayern assistant coach Aaron Danks, who is in charge with head coach Vincent Kompany recovering from illness. "So ultimately we'll feel disappointed that we haven't got the win. We had the right moments for us, and it just didn't go our way today."

Danks said it was too early to determine the extent of the injuries but said Saibari's ankle issue looked serious.

In a rollercoaster first half, Bayern hit the woodwork through Michael Olise and wasted a golden chance for Ismael Saibari, who was injured and later left the stadium on crutches, before the visitors had a goal overruled by VAR. Bayern struck in the 38th minute thanks through Konrad Laimer's goal on the rebound, after his first effort was blocked by Dortmund's Gregor Kobel.

Full back Laimer was more threatening than Kane, who sent his 56th-minute spot-kick against the crossbar. Dortmund scored through Serhou Guirassy on the hour mark but their joy only lasted six minutes as Dayot Upamecano tapped in a Kane assist from close range. Kane's low shot bounced off the post before Silva bagged the equaliser. Bayern's Lennart Karl still had time to see his shot in stoppage time bounce off the crossbar.

Serie A Action: Milan Derby and Roma's Rout

IMAGE: AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring their first goal with Goncalo Ramos during their Serie A match against Inter Milan at San Siro, Milan, Italy, on Saturday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

AC Milan's Diego Moreira claimed one goal and two assists as his side took local bragging rights and three precious points with a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in their Serie A clash on Saturday, while AS Roma enjoyed a 5-2 victory at Udinese.

In a week when Milan and Inter announced they would build a new shared 71,500-seater stadium to replace the San Siro, Milan's fast start earned the win that lifts them into fourth place, four points behind leaders Lazio and Inter who have 25. The result means Lazio can move three points clear of Inter when they host Cagliari on Sunday. Roma are third on 24 points.

Milan made the perfect start as Christian Pulisic headed their opener after four minutes before Adrien Rabiot added a second six minutes later. Inter pulled a goal back through Alessandro Bastoni in the 22nd and the momentum was with them. The next goal was always going to be crucial and it went to Milan as Moreira scored with a superb free-kick just before halftime to help his side to a fourth straight win over Inter.

Roma's Dominant Performance

Roma were 4-0 up in 37 minutes at Udinese as they overwhelmed the hosts, who are second-bottom on five points. Bryan Cristante headed the first goal after 10 minutes, before Matias Soule and Donyell Malen struck the woodwork.

Rodrigo Mora netted the second in the 31st minute after being set up by Cristante, and two minutes later Malen scored his eighth Serie A goal of the season. Evan Ndicka headed the fourth from a corner before halftime after which Udinese mounted something of a comeback. Nicolo Zaniolo and Matteo Palma scored for the hosts but Daniele Ghilardi added a fifth, his first Serie A goal, for Roma.

"If we play like this there is a chance," Cristante said.

"The league is not easy and it's nice to stay in (the title race). We are scoring a lot and that is very important."

Bologna climbed to ninth with a third successive league win thanks to a 2-1 victory over Monza, their first home success since April. Tommaso Pobega and Federico Bernardeschi netted for Bologna, after the visitors converted an early penalty through Gustavo Varela, the top Serie A scorer with nine goals in as many games.

He had been substituted by the time Monza were awarded a second penalty in the final 10 minutes and this time Patrick Cutrone missed from the spot as they were denied a point.