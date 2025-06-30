HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Basketball: Jordan refuses to play Israel over Gaza war

June 30, 2025 15:06 IST

IMAGE: Jordan refused to play Israel at the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland on Sunday in protest at the Gaza war, reported Jordanian media. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Jordan refused to play Israel at the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland on Sunday in protest at the Gaza war, Jordanian media reported, and the international basketball federation said the game would be forfeited in favour of Israel.

The official Jordan News Agency said the local basketball federation "sent an official request to the International Federation (FIBA)

not to play the match in line with its principles and steadfast positions in such circumstances."

The Jordanian federation did not reveal any further details, but Jordanian newspaper Ad-Dustour said the decision was due to the war on Gaza.

Amos Frishman, president of the Israeli Basketball Federation, expressed regret at Jordan's decision.

"I strongly believe that sport is a bridge between people and cultures and not a political arena," he was quoted by local media as saying.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
