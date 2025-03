IMAGE: Former Brazilian basketball player Wlamir Marques. Photograph: Sergio Moraes/Reuters

Wlamir Marques, regarded as one of the best Brazilian basketball players of all time, has died at the age of 87, his former club Corinthians said on Tuesday.

Marques was part of Brazil's World Cup-winning teams in 1959 and 1963, also winning two Olympic bronze medals with them in 1960 and 1964.

"Corinthians joins his family, friends and fans in this time of mourning for Brazilian sport," the club posted on X.