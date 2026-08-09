India's Basant Meghwal Leaps To Silver In World U20 High Jump

Indian high jumper Basant Kumar Meghwal has proudly secured a silver medal at the prestigious World Athletics U20 Championships, achieving a personal best of 2.21m and boosting India's medal tally.

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Key Points Basant Kumar Meghwal won a silver medal in the men's high jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Meghwal achieved a personal best of 2.21m during the competition, securing his first international medal.

The 19-year-old athlete, hailing from Anupgarh, Rajasthan, represented India on the global stage.

Algeria's Younes Ayachi secured gold, and Great Britain's Otis Poole took bronze, with positions decided by countback.

This silver adds to India's medal count, following Ashish Yadav's earlier silver in the men's javelin throw event.

Basant Kumar Meghwal won a silver in men's high jump event with a personal best effort to take India's medal tally to two at the World Athletics U20 Championships here. The 19-year-old from Anupgarh, a border town in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, sailed over 2.21m, his lifetime best, to clinch the silver medal on the fourth and penultimate day of the championships on Saturday.

High Jump Podium Finish Decided By Countback

Algeria's Younes Ayachi won the gold while Great Britain's Otis Poole took the bronze. All the three medallists could only clear 2.21m but failed all their three attempts to sail over 2.24m. The positions were thus decided on countback based on the number of attempts to clear the previous height. Ayachi cleared 2.21m in his first jump, while Meghwal and Poole did the same in their second and third attempts respectively.

Earlier, Ashish Yadav had won a silver in the men's javelin throw event to open India's medal account on the third day.