Barcelona's Gavi left out, Real's Asencio gets Spain call-up

IMAGE: Raul Asencio has made 14 LaLiga appearances for Real Madrid this season. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has earned his first call-up from Spain manager Luis de la Fuente on Friday for their two-leg Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old Real Madrid academy product has made 14 LaLiga and eight Champions League appearances this season.

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez returns after being left out of Spain's Euro 2024 winning squad.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who helped Spain in their 2023 Nations League win, was expected to return to the national squad after a 14-month absence due to an ACL injury, however, De la Fuente has not selected him.

Forward Marco Asensio, who has regained form scoring seven goals from eight appearances since joining Aston Villa on loan from Paris St Germain in the mid-season transfer window, was also left out.

Spain face Ronald Koeman's Netherlands away on Thursday before returning home for the second-leg on March 23.

Spain Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), Raul Asencio (Real Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Marc Casado (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Pedri (Barcelona).

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Bilbao), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Villarreal ), Alvaro Morata (Galatasaray), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna), Samuel Aghehowa (Porto), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).