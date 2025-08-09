Barcelona's add Rashford firepower for LaLiga defence

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford has arrived on a season-long loan from Manchester United, looking to revive his stalled career alongside teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in what promises to be one of Europe's most explosive front lines. Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Barcelona are set to defend their LaLiga crown with even more attacking ammunition after adding England forward Marcus Rashford to a goalscoring juggernaut that netted an eye-watering 174 goals in 60 matches last season.

The 27-year-old has arrived on a season-long loan from Manchester United, looking to revive his stalled career alongside teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in what promises to be one of Europe's most explosive front lines.

Rashford, one of Europe's top talents before falling out of favour at United and spending the latter part of last season on loan at Aston Villa, joins a stellar attacking cast featuring Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

He will wear the number 14 shirt, previously donned by Barca favourites including Thierry Henry and Javier Mascherano.

The firepower comes as Barcelona prepare for the new campaign under Hansi Flick, whose tactical revolution powered the Catalans to a remarkable domestic double built around 18-year-old Yamal, who took European football by storm after helping Spain win a record fourth European Championship.

Flick's arrival in July 2024 following Xavi Hernandez's bitter departure sparked a renaissance after years of management and financial struggles damaged Barca's global image, including five straight seasons without a Champions League semi-final.

The German tactician, sacked as his national team's coach in September 2023, orchestrated a stunning turnaround that saw Barcelona claim their 28th Spanish league title and the Copa del Rey, nearly reaching the Champions League final before losing in heartbreaking fashion to Inter Milan in extra time.

Their attacking display included 43 goals in 14 Champions League matches and an astonishing 102 in 38 La Liga games – 24 more than Real Madrid, who they beat in all four of their encounters last season, scoring 16 goals.

Flick's entertainment-first approach helped Barca beat old rivals Real Madrid over four matches in a row across all competitions, reintroducing attacking verve to a club that treats total football as a religion.

As Barcelona prepare to start the season at Mallorca on August 16, the German's main challenge will be fixing defensive frailties without compromising their scoring prowess.

They will be battling with a Real Madrid side under new manager Xabi Alonso, with Carlo Ancelotti having headed to Brazil and striker Kylian Mbappe looking to bounce back from a disappointing debut season at 'Los Blancos'.

Barca face a familiar hurdle in registering Rashford, however. The Spanish champions can't register the forward due to LaLiga's financial rules, having spent more on signings and wages than they have made in revenue for several seasons.

President Joan Laporta has repeatedly said he is confident of registering Rashford and goalkeeper Joan Garcia for the new season, with a deadline of end-August to resolve the issue.

Despite Barcelona's long-standing financial crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catalan club have always eventually been able to register their new signings.

They resorted to the courts and Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) last season to successfully appeal over registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor -- a decision LaLiga said violated its Financial Fair Play (FFFP) rules.

Their troubles have ignited a feud with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was stripped of the captaincy after declining to sign a long-term injury leave that would have allowed Barca to clear 80% of his wages until mid-season and comply with LaLiga financial rules.