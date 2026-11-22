Barcelona overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Villarreal 3-2, scoring three times in the second half as Pau Navarro's dismissal helped them preserve their three-point LaLiga lead.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring against Villarreal in a LaLiga encounter at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Barcelona recovered from a disastrous start to beat Villarreal 3-2 in LaLiga, overturning a two-goal deficit after a sloppy first-half display.

Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi struck within seven minutes to give Villarreal a shock 2-0 lead, while Lamine Yamal missed a penalty for Barcelona.

Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez scored in the 57th and 61st minutes before Pau Navarro's own goal completed Barcelona's comeback.

Navarro was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card, as Barcelona moved to 36 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona shook off a sloppy first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 in LaLiga on Sunday, coming back from two goals down against their opponents, who were reduced to 10 men.

After a nightmarish start for Hansi Flick's side, a fading Villarreal could not cope with a persistent and fiery Barcelona in the second period.

Barcelona remain top of the standings on 36 points, three ahead of Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho's side beat Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Villarreal remain ninth on 15 points.

Tajon Buchanan took just two touches to convert Fermin Lopez's lax giveaway into the opening goal for Villarreal after five minutes.

Alberto Moleiro released Tani Oluwaseyi into space on the left flank and the Canadian international added Villarreal's second with a powerful finish two minutes later.

Even as Barcelona began to create chances, their game was plagued by errors, characterised by Lamine Yamal winning a penalty and then dragging it onto the post in the 23rd minute.

Martin, Fermin Spark Remarkable Comeback

IMAGE: Gerard Martin opens the scoring for FC Barcelona. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona's comeback was finally ignited by Gerard Martin, who headed in a quickly taken short corner in the 57th minute.

Fermin Lopez finished a brilliant move to level the score in the 61st minute.

Centre-forward Raphinha had sprinted to the right-back spot to thwart a counter-attack and was involved again in a sequence that finished with Lamine Yamal finding Fermin on the left side of Villarreal's box.

Own Goal Completes Barcelona Turnaround

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Villarreal's Santiago Mourino vie for the ball. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

With Barcelona hungry for a third, what seemed like a mountainous task was completed in a matter of 10 minutes.

Lamine Yamal's cross from the right was turned across the line by Villarreal defender Pau Navarro inside his own six-yard box.

Navarro was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow as Barcelona saw out the victory.