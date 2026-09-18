Barcelona star Lamine Yamal details the hidden and blatant racism he faces

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal revealed he has experienced racism thousands of times, highlighting both overt abuse and unconscious bias while maintaining that such disrespect will not disrupt his focus during matches.

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal has maintained that online and stadium taunts will not disrupt his focus or anger him while he is performing on the pitch. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Lamine Yamal stated he has encountered racism "a thousand times," noting that many people make racist comments or display microaggressions without realising it.

Data shows Yamal and Vinicius Jr were the most frequent targets of online racist abuse in Spain toward the end of 2025, following previous stadium incidents like the Real Madrid match.

Yamal remains unfazed by individual disrespect while playing, choosing not to let ticket-paying hecklers disrupt his focus on the game.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal said he has experienced racism "a thousand times", with many people unaware that their comments or behaviour are racist.

The 19-year-old has been the target of racial abuse during his rapid rise to prominence.

In October 2024, footage appeared to show Lamine, Raphinha and Ansu Fati being racially abused during Barcelona's match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Targeted on the Pitch and Online

The Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia said in a bulletin published in March that Lamine and Vinicius Jr were the most frequent targets of online racist abuse in Spain in the final quarter of 2025.

Asked by former Argentina international Jorge Valdano in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Movistar whether he had directly experienced racism, Lamine said: "A thousand times.

"People are indirectly racist toward you, but maybe don't realise it. There are a lot of comments or looks that are racist and they don't even notice.

"If someone calls me Black, it’s not going to bother me at all, ultimately I'm Black, I'm not any other colour. Another thing is whether it's good or bad, whether they're saying it to offend me.

"But if I’m playing a match and they paid for a ticket to see me, I’m not going to get angry just because they disrespected me."

LaLiga has stepped up efforts to combat racist abuse in stadiums following a number of high-profile incidents in Spanish football in recent years.