Barcelona sign Gabriel Jesus amid growing Julian Alvarez speculation

Barcelona have signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on a three-year deal, strengthening their attack while speculation continues over Julian Alvarez amid Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to sell.

IMAGE: In 123 appearances for Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus has scored 32 goals. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Barcelona have signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on a three-year contract in their sixth addition of the transfer window.

The 29-year-old reportedly cost Barcelona £8.6 million and arrives after four seasons and 123 appearances for Arsenal.

Jesus fell down Arsenal's attacking pecking order after scoring 32 goals, with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres preferred.

The move comes amid Barcelona's reported pursuit of Julian Alvarez, while Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has joined Hamburg.

Spanish champions Barcelona have signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on a three-year contract, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Neither club disclosed financial details of the deal, though British media reported Barcelona paid about £8.6 million ($11.5 million) for the 29-year-old.

$11.5m Deal Makes Jesus Sixth Summer Signing

Jesus is Barcelona's sixth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri, Joao Cancelo and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The signing comes amid speculation over Barcelona's interest in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, with Atletico unwilling to sell the Argentine international to their domestic rivals.

Jesus leaves Arsenal after four seasons in north London, having joined from Manchester City in 2022.

He made 123 appearances in all competitions for the London club, scoring 32 goals, and appeared 27 times during their Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

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Arsenal Exit Follows Fall Down Attacking Pecking Order

However, he had slipped down the pecking order at the club, with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres preferred in attack.

Before moving to Arsenal, Jesus won four Premier League titles during a six-year spell at Manchester City, where he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances across all competitions.

Jesus made more than 200 Premier League appearances and scored over 70 league goals.

Arsenal also announced the departure of midfielder Fabio Vieira, who has joined German club Hamburg.