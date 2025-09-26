HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Barcelona rally past Oviedo to stay unbeaten in LaLiga

Barcelona rally past Oviedo to stay unbeaten in LaLiga

September 26, 2025
September 26, 2025 09:08 IST

FC Barcelona beat Real Oviedo 3-1 on Thursday

IMAGE: FC Barcelona beat Real Oviedo 3-1 on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC Barcelona/Instagram

Barcelona came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Real Oviedo on Thursday, maintaining their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season.

Alberto Reina had given Oviedo a shock lead in the 33rd minute, punishing a poor clearance from Barça keeper Joan Garcia with a precise lob from distance. But the visitors roared back after the break, scoring three unanswered goals.

 

Eric Garcia levelled in the 56th minute, pouncing on a rebound after Aaron Escandell’s save from Ferran Torres. Substitute Robert Lewandowski then made his presence felt, rising highest to nod home Frenkie de Jong’s cross on 70 minutes. Ronald Araujo sealed the points late on with another towering header in the 88th.

“It was a tough match. Oviedo play good football and we struggled to finish in the first half,” Lewandowski told DAZN. “But in the second half we played faster and that made the difference.”

Despite the absence of teenager Lamine Yamal for a fourth straight game, Hansi Flick’s side had dominated early through Marcus Rashford and Raphinha, both denied by Escandell and the post. Oviedo, however, capitalised on their one big chance before being overrun after the break.

The result keeps Barcelona second in the table on 16 points from six games, two behind leaders Real Madrid. Oviedo remain 18th with just three points.

Barça host Real Sociedad on Sunday, while Oviedo head to Valencia on Monday.

Elsewhere, a late goalkeeping mistake cost Osasuna dearly as Elche snatched a 1-1 draw. Sergio Herrera failed to block Adria Pedrosa’s effort in stoppage time, allowing the visitors to claim a point.

 

