Barcelona rally from 0-2 down to beat Levante

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with Levante's Unai Elgezabal. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Barcelona staged a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Levante 3-2 away in LaLiga on Saturday, overcoming a two-goal deficit after a poor first-half display.

Barcelona fell behind early in the match as Ivan Romero capitalised on space inside the box to slot home in the 15th minute.

Levante doubled their lead before the break. Alejandro Balde was penalised for handball following a VAR review, and Jose Luis Morales converted the resulting penalty to leave the defending champions with a mountain to climb.

Marcus Rashford, making his full debut for the Catalan club after joining on loan from Manchester United, was substituted at halftime.

Barcelona fought after the break and Pedri pulled one back with a stunning strike in the 49th, finding the top corner.

"We know this isn't an easy pitch. In the first half, we didn't play with enough pace," Pedri said after the match. "I'm happy with the team's reaction."

Ferran Torres, who had earlier been denied by the crossbar, levelled the score three minutes later with a well-taken volley.

The match appeared destined for a draw until stoppage time, when Levante's Unai Elgezabal inadvertently headed Lamine Yamal's pinpoint cross into his own net.

Hansi Flick side will visit Rayo Vallecano next week as they continue their quest to defend their title.