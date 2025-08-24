HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Barcelona rally from 0-2 down to beat Levante

Barcelona rally from 0-2 down to beat Levante

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 24, 2025 10:27 IST

x

Barcelona

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with Levante's Unai Elgezabal. Photograph: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Barcelona staged a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Levante 3-2 away in LaLiga on Saturday, overcoming a two-goal deficit after a poor first-half display.

Barcelona fell behind early in the match as Ivan Romero capitalised on space inside the box to slot home in the 15th minute.

Levante doubled their lead before the break. Alejandro Balde was penalised for handball following a VAR review, and Jose Luis Morales converted the resulting penalty to leave the defending champions with a mountain to climb.

Marcus Rashford, making his full debut for the Catalan club after joining on loan from Manchester United, was substituted at halftime.

 

Barcelona fought after the break and Pedri pulled one back with a stunning strike in the 49th, finding the top corner.

"We know this isn't an easy pitch. In the first half, we didn't play with enough pace," Pedri said after the match. "I'm happy with the team's reaction."

Ferran Torres, who had earlier been denied by the crossbar, levelled the score three minutes later with a well-taken volley.

The match appeared destined for a draw until stoppage time, when Levante's Unai Elgezabal inadvertently headed Lamine Yamal's pinpoint cross into his own net.

Hansi Flick side will visit Rayo Vallecano next week as they continue their quest to defend their title.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas snubbed due to off-field reasons?
Shreyas snubbed due to off-field reasons?
Gavaskar gets emotional seeing his statue at Wankhede!
Gavaskar gets emotional seeing his statue at Wankhede!
PIX: Stuck In Traffic, But Rohit Keeps His Cool!
PIX: Stuck In Traffic, But Rohit Keeps His Cool!
PIX: Dhoni's Prized Hummer Gets Military Makeover!
PIX: Dhoni's Prized Hummer Gets Military Makeover!
'Some selectors understand it, some do not'
'Some selectors understand it, some do not'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's Military Might2:59

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's...

'Getting death threats': Watch 'Yogi Fan' Pooja Pal's explosive interview5:49

'Getting death threats': Watch 'Yogi Fan' Pooja Pal's...

Pune mandals ensure Ganeshotsav celebrations in Kashmir 6:17

Pune mandals ensure Ganeshotsav celebrations in Kashmir

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV