Barcelona handed $672 over 'illegal' Julian Alvarez approach

Barcelona has been fined by the Spanish FA after Atletico Madrid complained about the Catalan club's unauthorised approach to star striker Julian Alvarez, sparking a transfer dispute and fan backlash.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid accused Barcelona of approaching Julian Alvarez, whose contract runs until June 2030, without first notifying them in writing. Photograph: Rodrigo Valle/Reuters

Key Points Barcelona was fined €602 by the Spanish FA for contacting Julian Alvarez without notifying Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid had complained to both the Spanish FA and FIFA, though FIFA declared no jurisdiction.

Julian Alvarez had previously expressed a desire to play for Barcelona, causing fan anger.

Alvarez has since apologised to Atletico fans and scored a winning goal for the club, improving his relationship with supporters.

Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez came at a modest cost on Tuesday after the Spanish FA fined the club €602 ($672) following a complaint by Atletico Madrid over contact with the striker.

Atletico accused Barcelona of approaching the Argentine, whose contract runs until June 2030, without first notifying them in writing.

The sanction falls under Article 133 of the federation's regulations. Atletico also complained to FIFA, which declared it had no jurisdiction over the case.

Alvarez's Apology and Fan Reconciliation

For Alvarez, the repair work has been rather more public.

The striker scored Atletico's winner against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, finding the net for a second successive match as his side moved within two points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, before apologising for expressing his desire to join their rivals.

"It was a mistake. I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I'd be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived," Alvarez said referring to an interview during the 2026 World Cup in which he said that he "wanted to fulfil his dream" of playing for Barcelona, triggering a transfer dispute that stretched through the summer transfer window.

Frequently booed by the home fans this season, Alvarez received a standing ovation from sections of the crowd after scoring on Saturday, a sign of a thawing relationship with the Metropolitano faithful.