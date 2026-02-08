HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Barcelona blank Mallorca to extend LaLiga lead

Barcelona blank Mallorca to extend LaLiga lead

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2026 01:02 IST

x

Barcelona

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring FC Barcelona's second goal against Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • Barcelona extended their lead at the top of the LaLiga table with an easy win over Mallorca. 
  • Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Marc Bernal scored for the Catalans. 
  • Barcelona moved to 58 points, four clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who play Valencia on Sunday. 
 

Barcelona outclassed Mallorca 3-0 at home on Saturday to increase their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings.

Hansi Flick's side controlled possession from the start and Marcus Rashford fired narrowly wide before playing a key role in the opener, as Dani Olmo headed his blocked effort into the path of Robert Lewandowski who finished calmly in the 29th minute.

Barcelona pushed on after halftime, with Marc Casado hitting the post and the pressure told in the 61st minute when 18-year-old Lamine Yamal struck a superb shot from distance to register his fifth goal in consecutive matches in all competitions.

Substitute Marc Bernal, also 18, completed the scoring with a fine solo run and low finish. Barcelona moved to 58 points, four clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who play Valencia on Sunday.

"We are in a great moment," Barca midfielder Marc Casado told Movistar Plus.

"We know what we had to do and we executed it well. Atletico Madrid are next, they are a great team and we know they won't make it easy for us."

A dominant display from Barca

With Raphinha and Pedri sidelined by injury and Frenkie De Jong rested as a precaution ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at Atletico, Barcelona dominated from kickoff but were initially short of ideas in the final third.

Mallorca threatened on the counter-attack and went close when Vedat Muriqi struck the post from close range in the 18th minute. Jan Virgili was also denied twice by Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia from inside the box.

But Rashford stepped up to give Barca the spark they needed and created several chances, including the one that resulted in Lewandowski's opener. He also forced Roman to make a great save from a free kick.

 

Mallorca's keeper also produced fine saves to keep out Olmo and Fermin Lopez as Barca pressed after the break, but there was little he could do to deny Yamal's moment of brilliance in the 61st minute.

The winger unleashed a stunning strike that flew in off the left post.

Bernal came off the bench and made an immediate impact with a quick run from midfield, gliding into the box before firing low into the bottom corner.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

EPL: Arsenal outclass Sunderland; Man United, Chelsea win
EPL: Arsenal outclass Sunderland; Man United, Chelsea win
India U-17 Women Thrash Bangladesh To Win SAFF U-19 Football Title
India U-17 Women Thrash Bangladesh To Win SAFF U-19 Football Title
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Age, Stats, Total Goals and Net Worth
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Age, Stats, Total Goals and Net Worth
T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA
T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026: The Full Schedule

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian diaspora cultural showcase in Kuala Lumpur0:53

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian...

'Modi, Modi' chants echo in Malaysia ahead of PM Modi's speech0:34

'Modi, Modi' chants echo in Malaysia ahead of PM Modi's...

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO