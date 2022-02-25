News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Barca to face Galatasaray, Sevilla play West Ham in Europa League last 16

Barca to face Galatasaray, Sevilla play West Ham in Europa League last 16

February 25, 2022 17:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Europa League

IMAGE: General view of the Europa League logo before the draw. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

LaLiga club Barcelona will face Turkish side Galatasaray in the last 16 of the Europa League, while six-times champions Sevilla will play English Premier League club West Ham United after the draw took place on Friday.

 

Barcelona, who hammered Napoli in the knockout stage playoffs, will face a struggling Galatasaray team who are 13th in the Turkish top-flight.

West Ham have a tough task at hand against Sevilla, who are second in LaLiga and famously dubbed the Europa League specialists.

West Ham manager David Moyes previously worked in the Spanish top division, managing Real Sociedad in 2014-15.

In the other fixtures, Scottish champions Rangers, who stunned Borussia Dortmund in the last round, will face Red Star Belgrade while Braga are up against AS Monaco.

Portuguese club Porto will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Atalanta will take on Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig will face Russian side Spartak Moscow, who will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European soccer governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.

Full draw:

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

Braga v AS Monaco

Porto v Olympique Lyonnais

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham United

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion
Soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion
New World No 1 Medvedev reflects on Russia-Ukraine war
New World No 1 Medvedev reflects on Russia-Ukraine war
Boxing legends to fight in the war for Ukraine
Boxing legends to fight in the war for Ukraine
SC seeks Sidhu's response in 1988 road rage case
SC seeks Sidhu's response in 1988 road rage case
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor
Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor
'Their manifesto has mandir and roads, not jobs'
'Their manifesto has mandir and roads, not jobs'

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia

UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia

Paes emotionally, verbally abused Rhea Pillai: Court

Paes emotionally, verbally abused Rhea Pillai: Court

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances