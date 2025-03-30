HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Barca crush Girona to extend LaLiga lead

Barca crush Girona to extend LaLiga lead

March 30, 2025 22:20 IST

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores their third goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona beat visitors Girona 4-1 in the Catalan derby on Sunday after Robert Lewandowski netted twice in the second half to leave Hansi Flick's side three points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Barcelona took the lead two minutes before the break when Lamine Yamal's free kick was deflected in off Girona defender Ladislav Krejci for an own goal but Girona struck back after the restart when Arnaut Danjuma grabbed an equaliser.

 

IMAGE: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Fermin Lopez and Jules Kounde after scoring. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

But Barcelona did not panic and Lewandowski restored their lead with an acrobatic finish just after the hour-mark before the Polish striker made it 3-1 from a counter-attack as LaLiga's top scorer netted his 25th goal of the season.

Ferran Torres made it 4-1 late in the game as Barcelona took revenge for a 4-2 loss in the same fixture last season to move on to 66 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid after 29 games. Girona remain in 13th place.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
