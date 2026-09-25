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Asian Games: Baranica makes history with India's 1st pole vault medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 25, 2026 18:35 IST 1 Minute Read
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Baranica Elangovan made history by winning India's first-ever bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Asian Games, achieving a significant milestone for Indian athletics.

Baranica Elangovan

IMAGE: ndia's Baranica Elangovan in action during the Women's Pole Vault Final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Baranica Elangovan secured a historic bronze medal for India in women's pole vault.
  • This marks India's first-ever medal in the pole vault event at the Asian Games.
  • Elangovan achieved a best clearance of 4.15m, sharing the bronze with Polina Ivanova.
  • Japan's Misaki Morota won gold, and China's Chunge Niu took silver.

Baranica Elangovan entered her name in the record books by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the women's pole vault event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.

It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m.

 

Asian Games

It is India's first-ever medal in pole vault event.

Misaki Morota of Japan won the gold with a personal best effort of 4.55 while China's Chunge Niu bagged the silver with 4.50.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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