Asian Games: Baranica makes history with India's 1st pole vault medal

Baranica Elangovan made history by winning India's first-ever bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Asian Games, achieving a significant milestone for Indian athletics.
Key Points
- Baranica Elangovan secured a historic bronze medal for India in women's pole vault.
- This marks India's first-ever medal in the pole vault event at the Asian Games.
- Elangovan achieved a best clearance of 4.15m, sharing the bronze with Polina Ivanova.
- Japan's Misaki Morota won gold, and China's Chunge Niu took silver.
Baranica Elangovan entered her name in the record books by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the women's pole vault event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.
It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m.
It is India's first-ever medal in pole vault event.
Misaki Morota of Japan won the gold with a personal best effort of 4.55 while China's Chunge Niu bagged the silver with 4.50.