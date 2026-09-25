Asian Games: Baranica makes history with India's 1st pole vault medal

Baranica Elangovan made history by winning India's first-ever bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Asian Games, achieving a significant milestone for Indian athletics.

IMAGE: ndia's Baranica Elangovan in action during the Women's Pole Vault Final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Baranica Elangovan secured a historic bronze medal for India in women's pole vault.

This marks India's first-ever medal in the pole vault event at the Asian Games.

Elangovan achieved a best clearance of 4.15m, sharing the bronze with Polina Ivanova.

Japan's Misaki Morota won gold, and China's Chunge Niu took silver.

Baranica Elangovan entered her name in the record books by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the women's pole vault event at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Friday.

It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m.

It is India's first-ever medal in pole vault event.

Misaki Morota of Japan won the gold with a personal best effort of 4.55 while China's Chunge Niu bagged the silver with 4.50.