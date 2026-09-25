India Celebrates First-Ever Asian Games Pole Vault Medal

Indian athlete Baranica Elangovan has etched her name in history by clinching the nation's first-ever medal in the women's pole vault at the prestigious Asian Games, inspiring a new generation of sports enthusiasts.

Key Points Baranica Elangovan won India's first-ever medal in women's pole vault at the Asian Games.

She secured a bronze medal with a clearance of 4.15m, tying with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova.

This achievement follows her recovery from an ACL injury in 2020 and subsequent training at the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre.

Elangovan holds the national record in pole vault, having cleared 4.23m earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on this inspiring debut performance.

Baranica Elangovan entered her name in the record books by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the women's pole vault event at the Asian Games here on Friday. It was joint bronze medal for the 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m. It is India's first-ever medal in pole vault event.

Historic Achievement at Asian Games

Misaki Morota of Japan won the gold with a personal best effort of 4.55m while China's Chunge Niu bagged the silver with 4.50m. Baranica's effort was below her personal best of 4.23m but good enough to secure a podium finish. "A special leap and an exemplary medal for India! Congratulations to Baranica Elangovan on winning the Bronze in the women's pole vault at her Asian Games debut. A proud achievement that will inspire many more young athletes to take up the sport," Prime Minister Narnedra Modi posted on X, congratulating the athlete.

Baranica's Journey and Records

In March this year, Baranica cleared 4.22m at the National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, setting a new national record. She improved her own record to 4.23m at the Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault competition in May. She also won gold at the this year's 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships with an effort of 4.20m. The pole vaulter from Tamil Nadu had suffered an ACL injury in 2020 and went through a challenging period of rehabilitation, after which she moved to the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar in 2023.