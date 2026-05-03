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Baranica Elangovan Shatters National Pole Vault Record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 20:40 IST

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Tamil Nadu's Baranica Elangovan soared to new heights, breaking her own national pole vault record at the Indian Indoor Open in Bhubaneswar, showcasing exceptional athletic prowess.

Key Points

  • Baranica Elangovan broke her own national pole vault record at the Indian Indoor Open in Bhubaneswar.
  • Elangovan cleared 4.23m, improving upon her previous record of 4.22m.
  • N Thowfeeq won gold in the men's heptathlon with 5350 points.
  • Purnima Hembram of Odisha secured the gold in the women's pentathlon with 3835 points.

The new indoor stadium here proved to be a happy hunting ground for Tamil Nadu pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan as she improved upon her five-week-old own national record during the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition here on Sunday.

Elangovan's Record-Breaking Vault

Baranica cleared 4.23m to better her own previous national record of 4.22m set at the inaugural edition of National Indoor Championships held in the last week of March at the same venue here.

 

The 29-year-old crossed 4.23m on her third attempt.

"It was another good day for me," said Baranica who has shifted base from Tamil Nadu to Bhubaneswar.

Heptathlon and Pentathlon Results

In men's heptathlon, N Thowfeeq of NCOE Trivandrum took the gold with 5350. He was leading on Day One with 2943 points.

Kirthik Vasan S of Tamil Nadu won the men's U20 heptathlon title with 4609 points.

Purnima Hembram of Odisha was the winner in women's pentathlon. She secured 3835 points. The women's U20 pentathlon title went to Jaskiran Kaur of Uttarakhand. Her points tally was 3272.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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