Ballygunge Siksha Sadan Clinches Gold At Rowing Championship

Ballygunge Siksha Sadan's junior girls' team triumphed at the All India Invitation Inter School Rowing Championship, highlighting the school's prowess in rowing sports.

Key Points Ballygunge Siksha Sadan won gold in the Junior Girls' Fours event.

Dhriti Chowdhury, Trina Samanta, Saanvi Chatterjee, and Agnimitra Basu led Ballygunge Siksha Sadan to victory.

Tirthapati Institution 'A' won the junior boys double sculls event.

PM Shri Academy secured victory in the senior boys double sculls event.

The quartet of Dhriti Chowdhury, Trina Samanta, Saanvi Chatterjee and Agnimitra Basu headlined Ballygunge Siksha Sadan's (The BSS School) gold medal winning performance in the Junior Girls' Fours event at the All India Invitation Inter School Rowing Championship here.

Other Rowing Championship Winners

The quartet beat Patha Bhavan to win the gold medal while Modern High School won the bronze medal.

Tirthapati Institution 'A' beat their 'B' team to win the junior boys double sculls event while PM Shri Academy beat Khalsa High Boys to win the senior boys double sculls event. The winners were represented by Roudra Kiran Das and Anubhav Karmakar.