Ballon d'Or 2025: Three Stars Everyone's Talking About

The 2025 Ballon d’Or is almost here, and the race for football’s biggest prize has never been tighter.

Three stars—Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, and Barcelona’s Raphinha—have dominated the season with goals, assists, and match-winning performances.

IMAGE: Redemption and brilliance—Dembele leads PSG to glory. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Dembele’s season was one of redemption and leadership, delivering 33 goals and 15 assists as PSG secured a historic quadruple.

IMAGE: Consistent, deadly, unstoppable—Raphinha shines for Barcelona. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Raphinha matched him with 34 goals and 25 assists, playing a central role in Barcelona’s treble-winning campaign.

IMAGE: 17 and already historic—Yamal is football’s next big star. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

At just 17, Yamal registered 19 goals and 26 assists while helping Spain win Euro 2024 and finish runners-up in the UEFA Nations League, making him the tournament’s youthful dark horse.

Mohamed Salah may not be a frontrunner, but his 29 Premier League goals led Liverpool to their 20th league title, cementing his status as Europe’s top scorer.

Despite his brilliance, this year’s Ballon d’Or is likely to go to a player who combined decisive moments, consistency, and sheer influence on a winning campaign—putting Ousmane Dembele slightly ahead of Raphinha, with Yamal’s meteoric rise adding an exciting twist.