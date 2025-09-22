HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ballon d'Or 2025: Three Stars Everyone's Talking About

Ballon d'Or 2025: Three Stars Everyone's Talking About

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 14:51 IST

x

The 2025 Ballon d’Or is almost here, and the race for football’s biggest prize has never been tighter.

Three stars—Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, and Barcelona’s Raphinha—have dominated the season with goals, assists, and match-winning performances.

Dembele

IMAGE: Redemption and brilliance—Dembele leads PSG to glory. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Dembele’s season was one of redemption and leadership, delivering 33 goals and 15 assists as PSG secured a historic quadruple.

Raphina

IMAGE: Consistent, deadly, unstoppable—Raphinha shines for Barcelona. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Raphinha matched him with 34 goals and 25 assists, playing a central role in Barcelona’s treble-winning campaign.

Yamal

IMAGE: 17 and already historic—Yamal is football’s next big star. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

At just 17, Yamal registered 19 goals and 26 assists while helping Spain win Euro 2024 and finish runners-up in the UEFA Nations League, making him the tournament’s youthful dark horse.

Mohamed Salah may not be a frontrunner, but his 29 Premier League goals led Liverpool to their 20th league title, cementing his status as Europe’s top scorer.

Despite his brilliance, this year’s Ballon d’Or is likely to go to a player who combined decisive moments, consistency, and sheer influence on a winning campaign—putting Ousmane Dembele slightly ahead of Raphinha, with Yamal’s meteoric rise adding an exciting twist.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
ICC Must BAN Sahibzada Farhan For Gun Gesture!
Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
Gill's 4 Word Tweet Silences Pakistan
Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral
Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

Trump, Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial months after public fallout3:10

Trump, Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial months...

Bollywood couples Hrithik-Saba and Farhan-Shibani were spotted together1:26

Bollywood couples Hrithik-Saba and Farhan-Shibani were...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV