Top Seeds Tumble At National Table Tennis Championships

The third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Phagwara have been marked by stunning upsets in the men's singles, including the early departure of former national champion G Sathiyan, while top women's seeds continue their strong performance.

Photograph: World Table Tennis/X

Key Points Former national champion G Sathiyan was eliminated on Monday after a five-game battle against M Balamurugan at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships.

The men's singles draw saw widespread upsets, following the early exits of top two seeds Payas Jain and Harmeet Desai on Sunday.

M Balamurugan, Jash Modi, and Soumyadeep Sarkar secured quarterfinal berths after hard-fought five-game victories.

In contrast, the women's singles draw saw top seeds Syndrela Das and Yashaswini Ghorpade maintain their momentum and advance.

Seasoned player Sreeja Akula and Ankolika Chakraborty also navigated tough matches to reach the quarterfinals.

Former national champion G Sathiyan bowed out as the men's singles draw continued to spring surprises at the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Monday, with several seeded players falling in the pre-quarterfinals.

The shockwaves followed the early exits of the men's top two seeds, Payas Jain and Harmeet Desai, in the Round of 32 on Sunday, leaving the competition wide open.

Men's Singles Sees Major Upsets

Among the notable casualties on Monday was former national champion G Sathiyan, who bowed out after a five-game battle against Tamil Nadu's M Balamurugan.

Balamurugan recovered from losing the second and third games, turning the tables to win 11-7, 4-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7 and book his quarterfinal berth.

Jash Modi of PSPB also had to dig deep to overcome Uttar Pradesh's Divyanshi Srivastava in a gripping five-game match. After taking the first two games, Modi saw his opponent fight back to level the match, but he held his nerve in the decider to prevail 12-10, 11-7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-8.

Soumyadeep Sarkar of Madhya Pradesh produced another fighting performance, recovering twice from behind to defeat Mizoram's H Jeho 3-2.

Meanwhile, Assam's Priyanuj Bhattacharyya was relatively comfortable against Maharashtra's Kushal Chopda, registering a 3-0 victory.

West Bengal's Punit Biswas beat Akash Pal of RSPB in straight games, though the third was a close affair. Ankur Bhattacharjee of Haryana also advanced with a 3-1 win over Tamil Nadu's K Akshay Bhushan. Maharashtra's Raegan Albuquerque and SFR Snehit of IA&AD completed the quarterfinal line-up with victories over Yashansh Malik and Jayabrata Bhattacharjee respectively.

Women's Singles Contenders Advance

In contrast, the women's singles draw saw the leading contenders maintain their momentum. Top-seeded Syndrela Das of West Bengal overcame an early setback against Anusha Kutumbale of RSPB, dropping the first game before regrouping to win 6-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-4.

Second-seeded, Yashaswini Ghorpade of PSPB also advanced, keeping the top two seeds in contention as the championship entered the quarterfinal stage.

Key Women's Matches And Results

Seasoned campaigner Sreeja Akula of RBI had to negotiate a tricky encounter against Maharashtra's Hardee Patel. After conceding the opening game, Sreeja won a crucial third game 15-13 before closing out the contest 8-11, 11-5, 15-13, 11-5.

Ankolika Chakraborty of West Bengal survived another closely fought contest against PSPB's Sayali Wani. Having lost the opening game 10-12, Chakraborty fought back to take the next two, including a closely contested fourth game, for a 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10 victory.

Tamil Nadu's Ananya Muralidharan, Uttar Pradesh's Aarti Chaudhary, and Maharashtra's Kavya Bhatt and Divyanshi Bhowmick also advanced to the quarterfinals.