HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Balaji-Reyes Varela crash out of Australian Open

Balaji-Reyes Varela crash out of Australian Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 18, 2025 10:58 IST

x

Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela

IMAGE: Sriram Balaji and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela were beaten by Portugal's Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in the second round of the men's doubles at hte Australian Open. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriram Balaji/Instagram

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela bowed out of the Australian Open men's doubles after a second-round loss to the Portuguese pair of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in Melbourne on Saturday.

Balaji and Reyes-Varela went down fighting 6-7 (7), 6-4, 3-6 after two hours and nine minutes of intense play at Melbourne Park.

The first set was a gripping affair that lasted 56 minutes with neither pair able to break serve as it went into a tiebreaker, where Borges and Cabral held their composure under pressure to go one set up.

The Indo-Mexican pair started strong, taking an early 2-1 lead and maintaining their momentum to go up 5-4.

 

However, the Portuguese duo responded well, holding their serve to make it 5-5, and then 6-6, pushing the set into a tiebreak. Borges and Cabral did well to grab the set.

With powerful serves, precise winners, and crucial breakpoints, the Indo-Mexican duo maintained control throughout the second set and sealed it with an ace and a forehand winner to bring the match on level terms.

In the decider, Borges and Cabral broke their rivals in the fourth game to go 3-1 up before both holding their serves.

Borges and Cabral then displayed urgency with powerful serve and the former's forehand winners to earn a break in the ninth game and eliminate their rivals.

India have Rohan Bopanna in the fray in the mixed doubles. Bopanna and his Chinese partner Zhang Shuai advanced to the round of 16, defeating French-Croatian duo Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig 6-4, 6-4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Open: Balaji-Reyes Varela storm into 2nd round
Aus Open: Balaji-Reyes Varela storm into 2nd round
Australian Open: Bopanna-Barrientos crash out in 1st round
Australian Open: Bopanna-Barrientos crash out in 1st round
Yuki-Olivetti ousted from Australian Open
Yuki-Olivetti ousted from Australian Open
How Indian Tennis Lost Its Way in 2024
How Indian Tennis Lost Its Way in 2024
Australia Open: Sumit Nagal crashes out in first round
Australia Open: Sumit Nagal crashes out in first round

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rashtrapati Honours Our Sports Jewels

webstory image 2

Realme 14 Pro 5G Launched In India

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why You Must Have Apple Cider Vinegar

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy offers prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain1:27

Mouni Roy offers prayers at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

What's making Kartik Aaryan smile 2:46

What's making Kartik Aaryan smile

What Swami Kailashanand Giri revealed about Steve Jobs' wife, Watch!3:05

What Swami Kailashanand Giri revealed about Steve Jobs'...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD