Sriram Balaji And Marcelo Demoliner Progress At French Open

India's N Sriram Balaji and Marcelo Demoliner advanced to the next round of the French Open men's doubles, while Yuki Bhambri and his partner were knocked out of the competition.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points N Sriram Balaji and Marcelo Demoliner secured a dominant second-round win at the French Open men's doubles.

Balaji and Demoliner defeated Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in straight sets.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus were eliminated in the second round by Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Bhambri remains in the tournament, having won his opening mixed doubles match.

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner notched a commanding second-round win in the men's doubles of the French Open here on Friday.

Balaji and Demoliner took one hour and 27 minutes to brush aside the challenge of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner of Germany 7-5, 6-2.

Bhambri-Venus Exit French Open Doubles

But, it was the end of road in men's doubles for India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand, who suffered a straight-set defeat to the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Bhambri and Venus lost 3-6, 4-6 in their second round match that lasted one hour and twenty minutes.

The Indo-New Zealand pair had earlier beaten the combination of Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 in the first round.

Bhambri Continues In Mixed Doubles

Bhambri will still be in the tournament as he had won the opening round contest in mixed doubles with his partner Alexandra Panova.