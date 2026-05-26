Indians Balaji, Bhambri Advance To French Open Second Round

Indian tennis players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri made winning starts in the French Open men's doubles, advancing to the second round with impressive victories in Paris.

IMAGE: Bhambri and partner Michael Venus beat Argentines Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in a battle that lasted one hour and 22 minutes. Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

Indian players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri got their respective French Open men's doubles campaigns up and running with first round wins with their respective partners in France on Tuesday.

Key Points Balaji and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner defeated Robin Haase and Constantin Frantzen in three sets.

Bhambri and partner Michael Venus beat Argentines Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim.

Bhambri and Venus dominated the second set after a tight opening set battle.

Balaji and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner were made to work hard by the pair of Robin Haase and Constantin Frantzen for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory, which they completed in one hour and 45 minutes.

In another contest, Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus got the better of the Argentine pair of Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in an hour and 22 minutes to advance to the next round.

While they worked hard for a 7-5 victory in the first set, Bhambri and Venus settled nicely into the second game to clinch a comfortable victory. Bhambri and Venus eventually won 7-5, 6-2.