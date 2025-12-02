HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bajrang, Vinesh's petition against WFI dismissed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 02, 2025 15:04 IST

Vinesh Phogat with Bajrang Punia

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat with Bajrang Punia had moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that the Wrestling Federation of India elections were not conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions filed by top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Satyawart Kadian challenging the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) December 2023 elections, after they failed to appear before the court on multiple dates.

Back then Sanjay Singh had become the president beating Anita Sheoran, a candidate backed by the three Olympians.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, hearing the matter on November 27, noted that none of the petitioners

were present when the matters were taken up, and recorded that they had also remained absent for the previous two hearings. 

"The petitioners do not seem to be interested in prosecuting the present matters," the court said in its order.

The wrestlers had moved the High Court, alleging that the WFI elections were not conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Their plea sought intervention against what they claimed were procedural lapses and irregularities in the election process.

 

With continuous non-appearance from the petitioners, the court dismissed the petitions in default and for non-prosecution, bringing an end to the legal challenge against the WFI polls.

The matter had drawn attention due to the involvement of some of India's most decorated wrestlers, who had been at the forefront of 2023 protests demanding reform and accountability within the federation. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
