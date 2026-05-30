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Home  » Sports » Punia Urges Phogat To Continue Struggle After Trials Defeat

Punia Urges Phogat To Continue Struggle After Trials Defeat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 30, 2026 21:48 IST

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Following Vinesh Phogat's defeat at the Asian Games selection trials, Bajrang Punia has offered his support, encouraging her to continue her struggle against the system and praising her contributions to Indian wrestling.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bajrang Punia supports Vinesh Phogat after her loss in the Asian Games selection trials.
  • Vinesh Phogat alleges discrimination and mental harassment by the wrestling administration.
  • Punia criticises the lack of fairness and transparency in Indian wrestling.
  • Vinesh Phogat vows to continue her fight and return to competitive wrestling.

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday urged Vinesh Phogat not to lose heart but keep up her struggle against authorities after her return to competitive wrestling ended in heartbreak during the Asian Games selection trials here.

Vinesh lost 4-6 against Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg semifinals to end her hopes of making it to the Asian Games team.

 

Punia's Encouragement To Phogat

"Vinesh Phogat has enhanced the honor of the tricolor by fighting for the country for years. The outcome of one trial cannot diminish her contributions," Punia wrote on 'X'.

"Vinesh, keep up the struggle. A champion doesn't lose from defeat, but from conceding defeat," said the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist who had led a prolonged protest against the then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing some women wrestlers.

Criticism Of Wrestling Officials

He also made an oblique criticism of the officials without taking any names.

"Whatever is happening in Indian wrestling today, the entire country is watching and understanding it as well. Fairness, respect, and transparency towards athletes is the responsibility of every sports institution."

Vinesh Phogat's Comeback And Allegations

Back on the mat for the first time since her devastating disqualification from the Olympic final in 2024, Vinesh battled through controversy, crowd-fuelled drama and a gruelling quarterfinal against Nishu Kumari before her comeback charge finally ran out of steam against Asian Championship silver medallist Meenakshi, bringing an emotional day to an abrupt end.

"I do not feel I have failed. I was fighting a whole system. We had to fight for every point. I was not given a fair deal. I do not grudge the athletes who fought with me. They also had dreamt of fighting against me. I will come back," Vinesh said before leaving the venue.

Minutes after suffering defeat, Vinesh launched a scathing attack on the wrestling administration, alleging discrimination, mental harassment and attempts to block her return to competitive wrestling despite court orders in her favour.

"They wanted to stop me from returning to the mat, but I am standing here again. I am proud of what I have achieved in these 10 months.

"I know the system will continue to create challenges for me, but I have hope that through hard work I can leave the system behind and move forward," she added, refusing to view the semifinal defeat as a setback.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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