Home  » Sports » Sachin Baisoya Set For Rematch With Gaganjeet Bhullar At Phoenix Invitational

Sachin Baisoya Set For Rematch With Gaganjeet Bhullar At Phoenix Invitational

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 10, 2026 20:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian golf fans anticipate a thrilling rematch as Sachin Baisoya aims for redemption against the formidable Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Phoenix Invitational 2026, kicking off on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Key Points

  • Sachin Baisoya will compete against Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Phoenix Invitational 2026, starting on Wednesday.
  • Baisoya seeks redemption after losing to Bhullar in a play-off at the Green Fuels Maritime Invitational in Visakhapatnam.
  • Bhullar has a strong recent record, winning the Krishna Invitational in Hyderabad in October and the Vizag triumph.
  • The Phoenix Invitational will also feature Baisoya's Phoenix Hyderabad teammates and an innovative X-golf competition.

Sachin Baisoya will have an opportunity to get back at Gaganjeet Bhullar when the Phoenix Invitational 2026 gets underway here on Wednesday.

Baisoya Seeks Redemption Against Bhullar

There is unfinished business between them as Baisoya took the runaway leader Bhullar all the way to the play-off at the Green Fuels Maritime Invitational in Visakhapatnam.

 

If Bhullar's week was built around his shortened second round of 6-under, Baisoya's challenge on the final day, which was again shortened because of rain, came on the back of a remarkable seven-under round.

That erased the six-shot advantage of Bhullar and sent the clash into a play-off.

Bhullar eventually prevailed with a 40-foot putt on the extra hole, but Baisoya had made it clear that the gap between the two was not as wide as the final result suggested.

For Baisoya and his Phoenix Hyderabad teammates, Ranjit Singh, Raghav Chugh and Arjun Bhati, it is a chance to showcase their team in the main event and in the X-golf, an innovative new competition.

Bhullar arrives with a formidable recent record. His victory at the Krishna Invitational in Hyderabad in October was followed by the Vizag triumph.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

sachin baisoyagaganjeet bhullarphoenix invitational 2026indian golfgolf tournament

More From Rediff

World 11: Messi's Record Return Overshadows Kane's Shock Omission

World 11: Messi's Record Return Overshadows Kane's Shock Omission
IOA Polls: Electoral College Set, Key Federations Excluded

IOA Polls: Electoral College Set, Key Federations Excluded
Young Shuttler Tanvi Patri Eyes LA 2028 Olympics

Young Shuttler Tanvi Patri Eyes LA 2028 Olympics

Related Stories

Sachin Baisoya Leads Phoenix Hyderabad to Victory at IGPL Invitational in Mauritius

Sachin Baisoya Leads Phoenix Hyderabad to Victory at IGPL Invitational in Mauritius

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026