Sachin Baisoya Set For Rematch With Gaganjeet Bhullar At Phoenix Invitational

Indian golf fans anticipate a thrilling rematch as Sachin Baisoya aims for redemption against the formidable Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Phoenix Invitational 2026, kicking off on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Key Points Sachin Baisoya will compete against Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Phoenix Invitational 2026, starting on Wednesday.

Baisoya seeks redemption after losing to Bhullar in a play-off at the Green Fuels Maritime Invitational in Visakhapatnam.

Bhullar has a strong recent record, winning the Krishna Invitational in Hyderabad in October and the Vizag triumph.

The Phoenix Invitational will also feature Baisoya's Phoenix Hyderabad teammates and an innovative X-golf competition.

Sachin Baisoya will have an opportunity to get back at Gaganjeet Bhullar when the Phoenix Invitational 2026 gets underway here on Wednesday.

Baisoya Seeks Redemption Against Bhullar

There is unfinished business between them as Baisoya took the runaway leader Bhullar all the way to the play-off at the Green Fuels Maritime Invitational in Visakhapatnam.

If Bhullar's week was built around his shortened second round of 6-under, Baisoya's challenge on the final day, which was again shortened because of rain, came on the back of a remarkable seven-under round.

That erased the six-shot advantage of Bhullar and sent the clash into a play-off.

Bhullar eventually prevailed with a 40-foot putt on the extra hole, but Baisoya had made it clear that the gap between the two was not as wide as the final result suggested.

For Baisoya and his Phoenix Hyderabad teammates, Ranjit Singh, Raghav Chugh and Arjun Bhati, it is a chance to showcase their team in the main event and in the X-golf, an innovative new competition.

Bhullar arrives with a formidable recent record. His victory at the Krishna Invitational in Hyderabad in October was followed by the Vizag triumph.