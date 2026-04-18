BAI Launches Mascot Design Contest For Badminton World Championships

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is inviting fans and artists to design the official mascot for the BWF World Championships 2026, offering a chance to shape the identity of this prestigious badminton event.

Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points The Badminton Association of India launches a mascot design contest for the BWF World Championships 2026.

The contest aims to deepen fan engagement and celebrate India's cultural diversity and badminton legacy.

The BWF World Championships return to India after 17 years, highlighting India's rise in badminton.

The mascot search offers a unique opportunity to craft a visual identity reflecting India's sporting ascent.

The contest is open to all ages, running from April 18 to May 10, with a prize of Rs 25,000 and VIP tickets.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has announced a nationwide mascot design contest for the upcoming BWF World Championships 2026, inviting fans, artists, and creators to play a role in shaping the identity of one of badminton's most prestigious global events.

Conceived to deepen fan engagement and celebrate India's rich cultural diversity alongside its growing badminton legacy, the initiative marks a first-of-its-kind effort by BAI to bring the community closer to the sport.

India's Badminton Rise

With the BWF World Championships returning to India after 17 years, the initiative underscores both the scale of the event and the country's rise as a badminton powerhouse, highlighted by 15 world championships medals in the past decade, including PV Sindhu's historic gold in 2019 and Satwik-Chirag's bronze last year.

Crafting a Visual Identity

As New Delhi prepares to host the global showpiece, the mascot search offers a unique opportunity to craft a visual identity that reflects India's sporting ascent, cultural richness, and deep-rooted connect with badminton.

Contest Details and Prizes

Open to participants of all ages, the contest runs from April 18 to May 10, with the winner set to receive Rs 25,000 along with VIP tickets to the semi-finals or finals.

"Badminton today is played and loved across every corner of India, cutting across regions, cultures, and backgrounds, and that diversity is what truly defines the spirit of the sport in our country," said BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra.

"With an event of the stature of the BWF World Championships coming to India, we wanted to celebrate this India rising story through a fan-first approach. This competition is an effort to bring fans closer to the tournament, giving everyone an equal opportunity to contribute to its identity."

The BWF World Championships are among the most prestigious badminton tournaments globally. India has been investing heavily in badminton infrastructure and talent development, aiming to become a dominant force in the sport.