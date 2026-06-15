India's Badminton Future: BAI Seeks Partners For New League

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is actively seeking Expressions of Interest from experienced sports management companies to conceptualise and launch a new professional badminton league, aiming to boost the sport's commercialisation and fan engagement across India.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/Twitter

Key Points The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for a new professional badminton league.

The initiative aims to establish a sustainable league focused on commercial growth, fan engagement, and the sport's long-term development in India.

Interested organisations must possess proven experience in managing sports leagues and demonstrate strong financial capability, including a Rs 30 crore bank guarantee.

Proposals should detail the league format, franchise model, revenue strategy, and marketing approach.

The deadline for submitting comprehensive proposals along with supporting documents is June 30.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from sports management companies, event promoters, commercial rights holders and other organisations for the conceptualisation, development and management of a professional badminton league in the country.

BAI Seeks Partners For New Badminton League

The move is aimed at creating a sustainable league structure with a focus on commercialisation, fan engagement and long-term growth of badminton in India.

According to the BAI, interested parties should have proven experience in organising and managing national and international sports leagues, along with expertise in event management, sponsorship acquisition, media rights, broadcasting, marketing and commercial operations.

Applicants have also been asked to demonstrate strong financial capability to develop and sustain the proposed league. They will be required to submit a bank guarantee or bank comfort letter from a scheduled commercial bank for a minimum amount of Rs 30 crore.

The proposals must include details of the proposed league format and competition structure, franchise ownership model, revenue generation strategy, sponsorship and broadcast rights plan, marketing approach, governance framework and financial projections.

The deadline for submission of complete proposals along with supporting documents is June 30.