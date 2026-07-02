Indian Badminton Adopts New 3x15 Scoring System Domestically

Discover how the Badminton Association of India is revolutionising domestic badminton by implementing the new BWF 3x15 scoring format, preparing Indian shuttlers for international competition.

Key Points The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is implementing the new 3x15 scoring format across domestic tournaments.

This revised system will apply to all domestic rankings, zonals, and national championships from this month.

Matches will be best-of-three games, with each game now played to 15 points instead of the previous 21 points.

The Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Tournament in Ernakulam will be the first event to feature the new format.

Additional procedural changes include mid-game intervals at 8 points and a 60-second break during the third game.

The high-intensity 3x15 format will take effect across domestic rankings, zonals and national championships from this month onwards with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) implementing the new BWF scoring system across the domestic circuit to ensure a seamless transition for the Indian shuttlers.

The Yonex-Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Tournament, scheduled to be held in Regional Sports Centre in Ernakulam from July 7 to 14, will be the first tournament to introduce the new format.

Understanding The New 3x15 Scoring System

Under the revised format, matches will continue to be played as best-of-three games under rally-point scoring, but each game will now be played to 15 points instead of 21. A two-point lead remains mandatory from 14-all, with games capped at 21 points, where the next point becomes decisive at 20-all.

The shorter format which will be rolled out by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) from January next year is expected to increase intensity, accelerate momentum shifts and place greater emphasis on tactical precision and quick decision-making.

BAI's Rationale And Implementation Details

"This decision has been taken to ensure that players across all age groups develop familiarity and competitive adaptability to the revised scoring format, thereby ensuring a smooth transition when the system is adopted internationally," said Sanjay Mishra, BAI General Secretary in a release.

Additional match procedures have also been revised under the new format. The traditional mid-game interval will now take place when the leading player or pair reaches eight points, accompanied by a change of ends in the third game and a 60-second break. The 120-second interval between games remains unchanged, while the winner of the previous game will continue to serve first.

The new 3x15 system will apply across all Zonal Championships, Domestic Ranking Tournaments in the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Senior and Masters (Veterans) categories, as well as every level of the National Championships from Under-11 through to Senior and Masters competitions.