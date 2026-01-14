BAI dismisses Blichfeldt's concerns over India Open venue

'I heard the voice recording, also read the statement, both are contradictory. In voice recording, she appreciated, but what I read was all negative.'

IMAGE: Badminton Association of India Secretary General, Sanjay Mishra is flanked by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, PV Sindhu and Chirag Shetty. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Badminton Association of India, on Tuesday rejected criticism of playing conditions at the new venue of IG Stadium, levelled by Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

Blichfeldt made fresh complaints stating that the shift in halls had done little to address the “unhealthy surroundings” for players.

Blichfeldt had criticised the conditions at the KD Jadhav hall too as "unhealthy and unacceptable" when it hosted the last edition of the India Open.

The BAI has moved this year's India Open Super 750 to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from the KD Jadhav hall keeping in mind the World Championships in August which the country will be hosting after 17 years.

The Danish world number 20, who has advanced to the second round, said she had hoped the change of venue would lead to tangible improvements, but found the conditions largely unchanged.

"I actually hoped it was going to be better than the other hall. I think it's still very dirty and really unhealthy conditions for all the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants and winter jackets and gloves and hats,” Blichfeldt told PTI Video.

"It's not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court and move fast and go in splits. I know everyone is doing their best to make the conditions better for the players, but I think there is still a way to go.”

In his rebuttal, BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said, "I heard the voice recording, also read the statement, both are contradictory. In voice recording, she appreciated, but what I read was all negative.

“Last year, as well comment was made, but after the final, Viktor Axelsen had appreciated the tournament, he had said he would like to come to play in India Open.. But I don't feel anyone has made any bad comment.”

He added, “It is like a test event for us, to learn for world championship, it's cold in Delhi, yes, so we are providing heaters, players are appreciating, we should not just go by one player's comment, she might have been sensitive..

“As our PM puts a lot of impetus on world events, we will be organising the world championship in such a way that everyone would remember.”

Earlier, rejecting the player's views, Mishra said in a BAI statement: "Mia's (Blichfeldt) comments were made in a broader context around general playing conditions and personal health sensitivities, and not about the playing arena at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open specifically.

"She has clearly stated that the competition venue itself is well maintained. As mentioned in her conversation regarding the warm-up area, it is important to note that she was referring to the KD Jadhav Stadium, which is the training venue, and not the main playing arena.”

"As an athlete who is more sensitive to dust and environmental factors, she was sharing a personal perspective on how conditions can sometimes impact her health. The playing arena has been kept clean, dirt-free and pigeon-free, and several players have expressed satisfaction with the conditions at the venue.”