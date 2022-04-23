News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Al Shabab rout Mumbai City in Asian Champions League

Al Shabab rout Mumbai City in Asian Champions League

April 23, 2022 07:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hattan Bahebri

IMAGE: Al Shabab’s Hattan Bahebri celebrates after his hat-trick against Mumbai City in the Asian Champions League match, at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, on Friday. Photograph: Courtesy AFC/Twitter

Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab booked their place in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League with a 6-0 thrashing of Mumbai City in Riyadh on Friday while Al Duhail from Qatar also claimed a spot in the last 16 of the continental championship.

 

Hattan Bahebri's hat-trick helped confirm Al Shabab as Group B winners with one round of matches remaining as Al Duhail guaranteed they would finish first in Group D with a dramatic 4-3 win over Saudi side Al Taawon.

Only the winners of each of the five groups being played in west Asia are certain to advance to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the three runners-up with the best records.

Three clubs have now confirmed their progress to the next phase of the competition after defending champions Al Hilal secured their spot on Tuesday.

Bahebri gave his side the perfect start when he scored from close range in the 19th minute and Al Shabab had a two-goal lead by halftime when Mumbai's Mourtada Fall put the ball in his own net nine minutes before the break.

Abdullah Al Joui added a third seven minutes after the restart while Bahebri completed his hat-trick with goals in the 64th and 66th minutes. Carlos completed the rout in the 81st minute.

Air Force Club from Iraq kept their hopes of a runners-up berth alive with a 3-2 win over Al Jazira from the United Arab Emirates, with the victory coming through Sharif Abdul-Kadhim's 91st minute strike.

That result moves Air Force into second in Group B on seven points with one game remaining, three points ahead of Al Jazira and Mumbai City.

Al Duhail, meanwhile, fought back from going 3-1 behind by halftime to hand Al Taawon a 4-3 loss that takes Hernan Crespo's team into the next round.

An Edmilson Junior double pulled the Qataris level before Qatar international striker Almoez Ali hit the winner three minutes from time.

Al Duhail have an unassailable five point lead over Al Taawon while Iran's Sepahan are third following their 2-1 win over Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor.

Foolad continue to lead Group C with one round of matches to play, the Iranians holding a two point advantage over Shabab Al Ahli from the UAE following their 1-0 win against Qatar's Al Gharafa.

Federico Cartabia's double earned Shabab Al Ahli a 2-1 win against Turkmenistan's Ahal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Samson tops 5000 T20 runs in 100th match for Royals
Samson tops 5000 T20 runs in 100th match for Royals
Argentina appeal decision to replay W Cup qualifier
Argentina appeal decision to replay W Cup qualifier
Here's what Sachin has to say about below-par MI
Here's what Sachin has to say about below-par MI
Argentina appeal decision to replay W Cup qualifier
Argentina appeal decision to replay W Cup qualifier
Samson tops 5000 T20 runs in 100th match for Royals
Samson tops 5000 T20 runs in 100th match for Royals
UK agrees to support India's defence manufacturing
UK agrees to support India's defence manufacturing
Stopped producing Covid jabs in Dec 2021: Poonawalla
Stopped producing Covid jabs in Dec 2021: Poonawalla

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Buttler's heroics hand Royals win over DC

IPL PIX: Buttler's heroics hand Royals win over DC

Third umpire should have intervened: Pant

Third umpire should have intervened: Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances