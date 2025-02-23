Baez to defend Rio crown against Muller

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
February 23, 2025 08:44 IST

Argentina's Sebastian Baez celebrates winning his Rio Open semi-final match against Camilo compatriot Ugo Carabelli at Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio De Janeiro, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Argentina's Sebastian Baez celebrates winning his Rio Open semi-final match against Camilo compatriot Ugo Carabelli at Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio De Janeiro, on Saturday. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

Defending champion Sebastian Baez rallied from a set down to defeat fellow Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Rio Open on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Baez, who is looking to become the first two-time Rio Open champion, will take on Alexandre Muller after the Frenchman beat Francisco Comesana 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3 in a marathon battle.

 

Despite an impressive opening set from lucky loser Carabelli, Baez found his pace to claim victory, winning 12 of the next 14 games and dropping just four service points in both the second and third sets.

"I'm so proud, because the last weeks were a little tough for me," fifth seed Baez said.

"I didn't feel very well this week, so I am happy to have recovered my body, my mind, my tennis.

"It's always difficult to play some guys you have known since we were kids. (Carabelli) is doing a very good job, so congrats to him and to his team. I'm happy with my level today, this week."

In the later semi-final, Muller needed almost three hours to overcome Argentine Comesana, who had stunned world number two Alexander Zverev in Friday's quarter-finals.

A month and a half after winning the first title of his career at the Hong Kong Open, Muller secured his first ATP 500 final and could become the first Frenchman to claim the title in Brazil.

The 28-year-old seeks to cap a great run this week, having defeated rising Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca - newly crowned at the Buenos Aires Open - and the top-ranked Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
