New Delhi Assures World-Class Badminton Championships After India Open Criticism

New Delhi organisers are confident of delivering a 'world-class spectacle' for the upcoming Badminton World Championships, having addressed previous concerns regarding venue cleanliness, air quality, and animal control that marred the India Open earlier this year.

IMAGE: The organisers of the India Open came under fire in January over bird droppings and monkey sightings at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points Organisers of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi have pledged a 'smoother spectacle' for the August 17-23 tournament, addressing issues from the earlier India Open.

Concerns at the January India Open included poor air quality, bird droppings on court, and stray animals, leading to criticism from international players.

Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) have implemented measures such as venue roof inspection, air-conditioning tests, and enhanced animal control.

Monsoon weather in August is expected to bring better air quality compared to January, mitigating a key concern for international sporting events in New Delhi.

The tournament will feature top players like defending champions Shi Yu Qi and Akane Yamaguchi, with PV Sindhu leading India's challenge.

After bird droppings, stray animals and air-quality concerns overshadowed badminton's India Open in New Delhi earlier this year, organisers of the flagship World Championships said on Tuesday the city was ready to deliver a smoother spectacle.

The August 17 to 23 tournament will be at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with the draw taking place on Wednesday. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and local organisers, Badminton Association of India (BAI), said preparations were on track.

Addressing Past Challenges

"Following the India Open in January, BAI acted swiftly to address feedback relating to venue cleanliness and environmental conditions," BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund told Reuters in a statement.

New Delhi regularly ranks among the world's most polluted capitals during winter, with poor air quality a recurring concern for international sporting events. The January India Open drew criticism after Singapore's Loh Kean Yew said he struggled to breathe and wore a mask outside his hotel room, while Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt described conditions as "unhealthy".

Loh's match against India's HS Prannoy was also halted twice after birds fouled the court, while Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon complained of cold conditions and South Korea's Kang Minhyuk posted on social media after a monkey entered the training venue.

Enhanced Preparations and Outlook

Lund said August's monsoon weather typically brought better air quality than January, while the venue roof had been inspected and waterproofed where required, the air-conditioning system tested and lighting upgrades were being installed.

"The challenges experienced at the India Open are not unique to any one host nation ... BWF is satisfied that appropriate measures have been implemented ahead of the championships," he said.

BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra said organisers had strengthened animal-control measures with a triple-door entry system, round-the-clock security, sealed access points and coordination with local authorities to relocate stray animals.

"We are confident that the event will offer nothing less than a seamless, world-class spectacle for players, officials and fans alike," Mishra said. The tournament will feature China's defending men's champion Shi Yu Qi and women's title holder Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while twice Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will spearhead India's challenge in the women's singles on home soil.