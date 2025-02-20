HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Badminton star Satwiksairaj's father passes away

Badminton star Satwiksairaj's father passes away

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 12:40 IST

x

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with his parents

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with his parents. Photograph: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Twitter

Asian Games champion shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's father R Kasi Viswanatham died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

Currently in Delhi for the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit badminton tournament, Satwik was scheduled to receive the prestigious Khel Ratna award on Thursday.

 

His father, a retired physical education teacher, was set to travel and join him for the ceremony, but passed away tragically before he could make the trip.

"It is extremely sad and unfortunate that Satwik has lost his father this morning," said a source close to the family.

The 24-year-old badminton star from Amalapuram will depart for Andhra Pradesh this afternoon to be with his family.

Satwik, who forms a formidable men's doubles pair with Chirag Shetty, has been a trailblazer in Indian badminton. The duo, which won gold at the 2022 Asian Games, 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Championships, is the only Indian doubles team to hold the No. 1 spot in the BWF World Rankings and win a BWF World Tour Super 1000 title.

In 2023, Satwik also set a Guinness World record for the fastest badminton smash by a male player, reaching a speed of 565 km/h. He had shared a heartwarming video on social media featuring his father unwrapping his Guinness World record certificate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Milind Rege, The Last of the Mohicans
Milind Rege, The Last of the Mohicans
PIX: Mbappe 'trick' sinks Man City; Real Madrid through
PIX: Mbappe 'trick' sinks Man City; Real Madrid through
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'
'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'
Champions Cup: Messi takes Inter Miami past Sporting KC
Champions Cup: Messi takes Inter Miami past Sporting KC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

webstory image 2

10-Min Pasta Salad Recipe

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Video: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system0:40

Video: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town0:52

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in ceremony1:35

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD