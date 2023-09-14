News
Badminton: India's challenge ends at Hong Kong Open

September 14, 2023 22:25 IST
Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly lost in straight sets in their round of 16 match at the Hong Kong Open

IMAGE: Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly lost in straight sets in their round of 16 match at the Hong Kong Open. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

India’s challenge ended at the Hong Kong Open after India players Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa failed to advance to the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Jolly-Gopichand lost in straight sets 8-21, 14-21 to Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia in their round of 16 match.

Crasto-Ponnappa lost to top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan 18-21, 7-21.

 

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen withdrew from the tournament before his match on Wednesday, handing his opponent, Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang, a walkover.

Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor, meanwhile, lost to Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica 19- 21, 10-21 in the first round.

China’s Zhang Yi Man defeated Asian Games-bound Malvika Bansod 21-14, 21-12 in the first round of the women’s singles main draw.

Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out after losing to Yvonne Li of Germany 18-21, 10-21 on Wednesday.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala fell 14-21, 19-21 to South Korea’s Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the opening round of men's doubles.

Vietnam Open: Simran-Ritika in quarters

Talented women's doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker kept India's flag fluttering at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament by progressing to the quarter-finals in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

Simran and Ritika, seeded third, beat Malaysian pair of Lee Zhi Qing and Desiree Hao Shan Siow 21-10, 21-18 in the second round to set up a clash with Chinese Taipei's Jiang Yi-Hua and Li Zi Qing.

It was otherwise a dismal day for India as all other players bowed out of the tournament.

In a close women's singles match, Aditi Bhatt lost to Burmese Thet Htar Thuzar 14-21, 21-23, while Tanya Hemanth suffered a 17-21, 12-21 loss to Japanese Manami Suizu.

In mixed doubles, Japanese pair of Hiroki Nishi and Akari Sato vanquished India's Bokka Navaneeth and Kukkapalli Maneesha 21-11, 21-6, while qualifying pair of Chanayat Joshi and Kavya Gupta lost 11-21, 17-21 against Taiwan's Lin Bing Wei and Lin Chih Chun.

Satish Kumar Karunakara and Aadya Variyath also bowed out, losing to Indonesia's Morz Reza Pahlevi Isfah and Marsheilla Gischa Islami 16-21, 15-21 in another match.

Women's doubles pair of Kavya Gupta and Deepshikha Singh also lost 15-21, 13-21 to Chinese Taipei's Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei.

