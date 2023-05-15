Srikanth, Sindhu lose as India crash out of Sudirman Cup

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth went down against world no. 8 Lee Zii Jia in a one-sided contest. Photograph: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

India were knocked out of the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament after going down meekly to Malaysia in the second Group C match of the mixed team championships in Suzhou on Monday.

Star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu couldn't produce the goods as it was all over for India in the prestigious tournament.

While Srikanth was too erratic in men's singles contest, Sindhu showed great fightback in the decider after squandering an opening game advantage only to go down in the end to world No. 30 Goh Jin Wei.

It was always going to be an uphill task for Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa to tame the world No. 8 pair of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie and the Indian combination tried their heart out before losing 16-21, 17-21 in 35 minutes.

An error-prone Srikanth then couldn't get India's campaign back on track, going down 16-21, 11-21 to world No. 8 Lee Zii Jia in a lop-sided men's singles contest as the team was 0-2 down after the first two matches.

World No. 12 Sindhu then erased a 2-11 deficit in the third game but couldn't go the distance, losing 21-14, 10-21, 20-22 to Goh in the women's singles as India conceded a 0-3 lead to Malaysia in the five-match tie.

The result meant India were third in the group with Chinese Taipei and Malaysia finishing as the top two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Last week, Srikanth had hired an Indonesian coach to help him ramp up his game in the run-up to next year's Paris Olympics.

The qualification period for the 2024 Olympics began from May 1 and Srikanth, who has been struggling with form, has availed the services of Wiempie Mahardi to help him train.

"I have been trying to get a coach since December 2021, when Agus left. Now I have an Indonesian coach Wiempie Nahardi. I met him when I went to Indonesia to train for three weeks. He came to India in last week of April," former world number one Srikanth told PTI.

India are yet to appoint a foreign coach for men's singles players since the abrupt departure of Indonesia's Agus Dwi Santoso in December 2021. After PV Sindhu parted ways with Park Tae Sang in February, the Korean has been helping out the men's singles players.

"I was trying to get a coach through TOPS but somehow, it didn't work out. In January, I had sent SAI the proposal and since then it has been on hold. Since the Olympic qualification period was also starting in May, I couldn't hold any longer, so I decided to do it myself," Srikanth said.

A former world top 25 player, Mahardi has more than 10 years of coaching experience, having trained players in different clubs across countries.